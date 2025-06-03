We need to go back to basics: prioritize the public in public health, decouple politics from policy, and focus on real science. Not performative slogans. Real safety. Real data. Real change.

In this powerful follow-up, nearly a year after our landmark discussion on Covid censorship, we reconnect with public health veterans Sean Kaufman MPH, CPH and Dr. Jennifer Smith PhD. Both were silenced despite their unmatched expertise in virology, public health response, and vaccine policy.

This episode goes deeper into the long-term consequences of that censorship—and what it means now that even the mainstream is starting to admit mistakes were made.

Sean described the silent culling of health professionals in the United States—not as a restructuring, but as a purge of voices that didn’t conform. He explained the subtle mechanisms that encouraged resignations through financial incentives and the quiet dismantling of public health offices that once held influence. When he spoke about the individuals being removed, what struck me most was the pain in his voice for those who were trying to do the right thing and were discarded anyway. Jennifer, on the other hand, is the face of what happens when you speak truth to power. Fired for calling out manipulation in death reporting, she remains angry—but not defeated. Her reflections were sobering. She told the truth when it was not welcome and paid for it with her career. Her story is a cautionary tale and a call to conscience. Together, we tackled difficult questions. Has public trust been broken beyond repair? What responsibility does leadership bear for the silence that followed the failures of COVID-19 policy? And perhaps most controversially, what do we make of RFK’s rise in public health and his unapologetic stance on vaccine reform? We didn’t agree on everything. But we all agreed on this—public health must be built on transparency, truth, and trust. That means open debate. That means acknowledging mistakes. And that means standing by those harmed when the system fails. This conversation wasn’t just a reflection. It was a roadmap.

Timecodes:

00:01:27 – Introduction and purpose of the conversation

00:03:01 – Sean introduces himself and his public health background

00:03:35 – Jennifer’s background in virology and epidemiology

00:04:52 – Sean explains the quiet reduction in public health workforce

00:07:16 – Jennifer shares her whistleblower experience and impact

00:09:48 – A discussion on the fall in trust for doctors and health officials

00:13:13 – Jennifer’s take on RFK’s stance on vaccine safety

00:15:44 – Sean critiques US healthcare outcomes and RFK's reform mission

00:18:00 – Jennifer urges the public to do their own research

00:20:01 – Package inserts and transparency in vaccine data

00:21:05 – Jennifer discusses the measles outbreak and live virus risks

00:23:07 – Sean stresses information-seeking behavior over passivity

00:29:01 – A broken public health system driven by politics

00:34:30 – The silence of public health amid ongoing viral circulation

00:43:01 – The vaccine mandate debate and long-term immune impact

01:22:00 – Final reflections on the failure to advocate for vaccine-injured

01:28:00 – Closing statements and advice to RFK's team

Reposted from Vejon Health: Vejon COVID-19 Review Substack - COVID-19:

