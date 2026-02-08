Smith's Virology Blog

Melblanca
1d

Great article Jennifer.

"This arrangement extends beyond routine sponsorship and into the sale of influence, as corporate sponsors are explicitly afforded opportunities to “address the professional needs of our members, and the patients and families they serve.” "

I think this is really key. By taking in money through the means of sponsorship, journal ads, and donations to a specific fund under their umbrella, it gives them a way to launder their massive financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry as "in-direct" thus giving them an out to gaslight the public about their deep COIs.

TriTorch
1d

What will it benefit them to gain the whole world but lose their soul? Per senate testimony, doctors make up to a million vaccinating children per year, which leads right to:

Rain Man: A demonic entity that corrupts in exchange for money.

Regarding the PREP Act, social conditioning, predictive programming, normalization:

The Film Rain Man Was Likely Forged to Pre-Program the Populace For the Upcoming Explosion in Vaccine Induced Autism.

1986: Congress Grants Immunity Shield to Vaccine Makers for Venom Injection Damage | Film Rain Man Begins Production

1988: Rain Man Released to Educate, Condition, & Normalize Autism

1986—2025: Number of vaccines administered explodes to 78 - and rising - from birth to two years of age. Autism diagnoses explode right along with them.

Before the film few even knew what the term meant because it was so rare it was seldom reported. There is so much more on this demonic agenda here --> https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization

"I’m a retired Speech-Language Pathologist and we were at the forefront of the information spreading because of the communication issues. Classroom teachers and even administrators were just flummoxed and caught totally off guard. None of us understood the complexity and scale of what was coming.

I remember loaning my copy of Rain Man to a Kindergarten teacher I worked with to help her understand the concept. At that time, no one in education knew what autism was. Then it flat out exploded!" —Willing Spirit

