A group of plaintiffs including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American College of Physicians (ACP) and the American Public Health Association (APHA) and others sued HHS under Kennedy in July 2025 to undo updated COVID-19 vaccine guidance that no longer included pregnant women and healthy children in the recommended demographics.

In its fourth amended complaint, the lawsuit now additionally challenges the decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this month to reduce the number of recommended childhood vaccines from 17 to 11, bringing the country in line with that of Denmark.

The AAP and other leading medical organizations will ask a federal judge to grant an injunction to block recent changes to the federal childhood immunization schedule and stop the February meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

A hearing on the preliminary injunction is scheduled for Feb. 13.

AAP released its own list of corporate-friendly vaccine recommendations

With some 67,000 members, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is the most influential pediatrics organization in the United States, if not the world. The AAP announced that it will continue to advise routine childhood immunization against 18 diseases rather than follow the greatly pared vaccination schedule released early this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Do Pharmaceutical Conflicts of Interest Compromise the AAP?

From the AAP website: “American Academy of Pediatrics partners with companies and organizations whose support helps advance our mission for children.”

The Academy operates in the nonprofit industry and its accounts receivable are derived from organizations across a broad range of industries from large medical corporations to private practitioners. However, when issuing medical recommendations, the AAP should fully disclose conflicts of interest, including its corporate relationships and financial entanglements.

This is a screenshot from AAP’s webpage of the organization’s top corporate donors.

Merck, Moderna, Pfizer, and Sanofi manufacture virtually every vaccine included on the CDC-recommended childhood immunization schedule. Through annual membership contributions, these same companies are invited to attend a Corporate Summit held each summer at the AAP National Headquarters.

This arrangement extends beyond routine sponsorship and into the sale of influence, as corporate sponsors are explicitly afforded opportunities to “address the professional needs of our members, and the patients and families they serve.”

Compounding this concern, the organization also generates revenue by selling pharmaceutical advertising space through its journal, Pediatrics. This reflects the same strategy of purchasing influence seen in pharmaceutical advertising on major television networks.

This is a prime example of corporate capture by pharmaceutical companies.

To add to that, in August 2022, a policy statement recommending COVID-19 “vaccines” for children did not disclose any conflicts for its authors, noting that they had all filed conflict of interest statements with the AAP and any “conflicts have been resolved.” However, the chair of the committee responsible for the policy, according to Open Payments records, received $28,560 in consulting fees from Pfizer, which manufactures one of the “vaccines”, between 2018 and 2024, in addition to substantial research funding—nearly $5 million. Public records also show that at least nine of the 16 members of the committee responsible for those and other immunization recommendations have received payments, research funding, or perks in the form of meals, travel, or lodging from vaccine manufacturers. Of those, five have financial ties to companies that market COVID-19 “vaccines” in the US.

It’s not just vaccines: the growing scope of drug recommendations for children

The pharmaceutical influence extends to other areas of medicine and products that are being recommended for children.

For example, the AAP also promotes medicalized transitioning of children using products like Lupron. In the policy statement, “Ensuring Comprehensive Care and Support for Transgender and Gender-Diverse Children and Adolescents” they list that they don’t have any conflicts of interest but they failed to mention that the previous year they were given $14,000 by the makers of one such drug.

In January 2023, the AAP published a clinical practice guideline on the evaluation and treatment of obesity in children and adolescents. AAP recommended to consider prescribing weight loss drugs in adolescents 12 years and older. The guidelines state that pediatricians “should offer adolescents 12 y and older with obesity [weight] loss pharmacotherapy” and that they “may” offer these drugs to children ages 8-11. Meanwhile, some doctors are concerned about potential dangers of giving medications to children so young, and noted there’s a lack of data on whether long-term use of drugs could affect development and puberty or cause other side effects. There’s also concern that a drug that affects food intake could raise the risk of eating disorders in children.

Although the percentage of US adolescents with obesity who were prescribed drugs rose modestly between 2018 and 2023, a recent study found that prescribing increased immediately after the guideline’s publication (by 38%) and every month thereafter through the end of 2024.

The AAP claims if they identify a potential relevant conflict, that would preclude the researcher from serving as a lead author on an AAP policy statement related to that product. Financial ties to GLP-1 developers throughout the AAP and its guideline process have been identified that, combined with irregularities in guideline development methods, suggest the AAP’s childhood obesity guidelines should be interpreted with caution. Undisclosed financial conflicts of interest involving several authors of the AAP guideline and its accompanying technical report were discovered. Three guideline authors and one systematic review author received payments from pharmaceutical companies for consulting, travel, and other compensation between 2017 and 2023 ranging from $2,750 to $46,000; five other guideline authors received smaller amounts for meals and honoraria.

In addition, from 2012 to 2024, 11 developers of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist drugs made an estimated $1.9 to $2.6 million in corporate sponsorship payments to the AAP, including Novo Nordisk (semaglutide) and Eli Lilly (tirzepatide).

Conclusions:

While the AAP states that “the AAP’s global mission is to attain optimal physical, mental, and social health and well-being for all children around the world,” many Americans may reasonably question whether the organization’s recommendations consistently reflect the public health interest—or whether they function, at least in part, as a pay-to-play system that advances the commercial ambitions of its pharmaceutical benefactors. A substantial body of evidence shows that industry payments to individuals, regardless of size, can influence prescribing behavior—particularly when those individuals are positioned to shape standards of care for children.

Questions also arise regarding the organization’s finances. Despite its nonprofit status, the AAP reports more than $178 million in assets, including nearly $14 million in “grants and pledges receivable” and approximately $102 million in investments. The lack of detailed disclosure surrounding these investment holdings invites further scrutiny, particularly given the organization’s role in issuing influential medical guidance.

To be clear, in each of these instances, it is possible that financial relationships had no direct impact on the development of guidelines or policies. Those involved in drafting recommendations may have disclosed potential conflicts of interest during the AAP’s internal vetting process. However, the organization’s limited transparency and public disclosure only deepen concerns about the extent to which corporate funding may influence its work. These issues are examined in greater detail in “A Question of Conflicts at America’s Top Pediatrician Association,” published by Undark in September 2025.

As always, the bottom line remains the same—follow the money.

Acknowledgment: I would like to thank https://substack.com/@melblanca for assistance with research on this article.

