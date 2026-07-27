Indictments Handed Down in Corruption Scheme Involving COVID Contracts in Hawaii

Businessperson and lobbyist Tobi Solidum was indicted by an Oʻahu grand jury alongside Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and three other officials in a sweeping July 2026 public corruption case. Solidum is accused of orchestrating bribery and conspiracy schemes involving COVID-19 testing contracts tied to the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaiʻi. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

In August 2020, Dr. Jennifer Smith (a state epidemiologist and virologist) went public to reveal that the HDOH was completely overwhelmed, employing only about 10 active contact tracers despite claiming to have 100. [1, 2]

The systemic failures exposed by her initial whistleblowing and subsequent lawsuit laid the groundwork for federal investigators to begin digging into Hawaii’s pandemic spending, which eventually cracked open the multi-million dollar Tobi Solidum bribery network.

When Dr. Smith blew the whistle, her legal counsel publicly questioned why the HDOH was failing to deploy the massive blocks of federal funding it had been given. She blew the whistle on state leadership falsely reporting their capabilities while ignoring federal aid. Dr. Jennifer Smith’s actions directly exposed the operational vacuum that Tobi Solidum’s corrupt network rushed to exploit. While she was sounding the alarm that public cash was being bottlenecked internally, Solidum and his political allies were actively organizing a shadow system to divert different pools of that federal emergency money into private pockets.

With the state-run testing and tracking system paralyzed and discredited, municipal and state leaders panicked. They shifted away from building up internal HDOH capacity and instead began rapidly handing out massive, non-bid emergency contracts to private entities—which is exactly how Solidum’s client, the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii, secured its initial multi-million dollar footprint.

The Specific Charges

Tobi Solidum and his associates secured $95 million from the Hawaii Department of Health (HDOH). The money flowed through a complex web of pandemic contracts, non-profits, and shell companies. [1]

According to court documents filed by the Hawaii Attorney General’s office, Solidum orchestrated an extensive scheme to bribe influential state politicians and government officials. He allegedly traded cash, checks, and targeted campaign donations to secure continuous emergency state funding for a high-value COVID-19 testing contract held by his client, the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii. [1, 2, 3]

The Core Allegations Against Solidum

COVID Contracts: Solidum helped arrange high-value pandemic testing contracts—including a mobile site at the Honolulu airport—that allegedly overcharged the state, paying his consulting business over $7 million. [1]

Bribes and Payouts: Prosecutors state Solidum doled out cash, checks, and campaign donations hidden in envelopes to secure political influence and state emergency funding. [1, 2]

The grand jury indictment returned on July 24, 2026, charges businessman and lobbyist Tobi Solidum with four counts of conspiracy to commit bribery and three counts of bribery upon a public servant. [1, 2, 3, 4]

The state’s indictment details distinct corruption allegations involving Solidum and his four co-defendants: [1, 2]

Sylvia Luke (Lieutenant Governor) : Prosecutors allege Solidum met with Luke at a steakhouse in January 2022 while she was running for lieutenant governor. He handed her two $5,000 campaign checks and explicitly promised her up to $70,000 in exchange for her scheduling meetings and fast-tracking emergency legislative appropriations for his testing sites. Governor Josh Green has called for her resignation. [1, 2, 3]

Ryan Yamane (Former State Representative) : Charged with conspiracy and bribery. Yamane is accused of accepting multiple cash envelopes (totaling at least $7,000) from Solidum. In exchange, Yamane allegedly supplied Solidum with inside information on rival COVID companies and introduced legislative amendments to boost funding for Solidum’s sites. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Ford Fuchigami (Airports Administrator) : Charged with conspiracy, bribery, making false statements, and obstruction of justice. He allegedly accepted and deposited a $7,000 check from Solidum in 2022 while serving as a staff member for the Senate Ways and Means Committee, later lying about the payment to state investigators. [1]

Leo Asuncion Jr. (Former Campaign Treasurer): Charged with falsifying candidate committee reports and obstruction of justice for helping conceal the illicit $10,000 in campaign donations linked to Solidum and his family. [1]

Arrest Warrant and Flight

While the other four defendants turned themselves in to the state Sheriff Division and posted bail, a no-bail warrant was issued for Solidum. State prosecutors revealed that Solidum liquidating his real estate holdings, shifted substantial assets offshore, and fled the United States for the Philippines. Detailed reporting on the unfolding legal fallout can be tracked via Hawaii Civil Beat and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. [1, 2, 4, 5]

The Funding Breakdown

Total HDOH Funds : The state health department paid $95 million in federal pandemic relief funds to Solidum’s client, the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii . [1]

Combined Public Money : When added to municipal funds from the City and County of Honolulu, the testing program brought in $130 million between 2020 and 2023. [1]

Solidum’s Personal Take: Bankruptcy filings and public records show that Solidum’s own consulting business raked in at least $7 million in commissions and direct payouts from the testing setup.

How the Money Was Extracted

Solidum structured the deal so that the National Kidney Foundation acted as the primary government contractor. The vast majority of the HDOH money was then funneled to Capture Diagnostics, an inexperienced Ohio-based startup that ran the testing labs, and SynergyMed Global Design Solutions, where Solidum took large financial cuts. [1, 2, 3]

According to investigative reporting by Hawaii Civil Beat, the operation charged taxpayers “outrageous” and heavily inflated prices—including $54 per antigen test and $120 per rapid airport test—while using the funds to hire the family members of city officials who signed off on the deals. [1, 2, 3]

The Legislation Used to Protect the Funding

The Tobi Solidum public corruption case connects directly to federal CARES Act funds, which served as the primary financial pipeline for the entire testing scheme before fueling the legislative bribery plot.

When the federal funding was on the verge of expiring in early 2022 and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was not replacing it, Solidum allegedly deployed bribes to pass HB 2392. This bill pushed through massive emergency legislative appropriations directly to the HDOH and forced the state to use its own resiliency emergency funds to artificially keep his specific private testing contracts alive, bypassing the very HDOH department heads who were trying to cut off his funding stream. This secured the survival of his testing contracts and allowed the continuous flow of state cash into his offshore accounts.

The Original Funding Source

When the pandemic hit, the federal government sent hundreds of millions of dollars in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds to Hawaii state and county governments. Solidum capitalized on this influx of federal money: [1, 2]

The State of Hawaii and its local municipalities received a total baseline allocation of $1.25 billion from the federal government’s CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) in April 2020. [1]

The General Breakdown

The State’s Share : The State government received $862.8 million directly from the U.S. Treasury, arriving in two separate tranches on April 15 and April 24, 2020. [1]

City and County of Honolulu: Because Honolulu had a population exceeding 500,000, it bypassed the state government and received a direct federal payout of $387.2 million in April 2020.

The Hawaii Department of Health (HDOH) was allocated a baseline total of $50.2 million directly from the State’s core federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF). [1] However, because the federal government routed COVID-19 response money through several different legislative acts and federal agencies simultaneously, the total amount of federal relief cash that hit HDOH accounts during the 2020–2021 window was much higher, totaling over $118 million when specialized health grants are included.

CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) Grant ($50 Million–$58 Million): This was a separate block of federal cash channeled to HDOH via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), financed under the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act (which expanded the original CARES Act footprint). This specific fund was strictly earmarked to build the state-run contact-tracing workforce and expand state laboratory processing infrastructure.

Where the $50M+ Block Actually Went

The $50 million to $58 million in federal contact tracing and testing funds went directly to the Hawaii Department of Health (HDOH) internal infrastructure rather than private contractors, but became the center of a massive public scandal due to extreme bureaucratic mismanagement. [1, 2]

While Tobi Solidum’s corrupt network was busy draining a separate pool of $130 million via city and state grants, the separate $50M+ federal block was largely left unspent or mismanaged internally by state health officials during the height of the pandemic. [1, 2, 3]

Instead of being deployed rapidly to protect the community, official state audits and congressional investigations revealed the money was bottlenecked by bureaucratic paralysis:

Unspent and Idle Cash : Months after receiving the $50 million+, the HDOH had barely touched the funding block. While thousands of residents were getting sick, the state was utilizing only a fraction of the available federal resource. [1]

The “Dozen Tracer” Failure: Despite having the federal cash to hire and train hundreds of local workers, a formal whistleblower report exposed that the HDOH had only a dozen or so active, full-time contact tracers working the phones during severe infection surges. The workers were completely overwhelmed while millions of dollars sat idle in state accounts.

Rejection of Free Aid : While claiming they lacked the administrative capacity to scale operations using the federal funds, HDOH leadership—specifically Dr. Bruce Anderson and Dr. Sarah Park—actively rejected an offer from the Hawaii National Guard to provide troops to handle contact tracing for free. [1, 2]

Severe Record Blunders: According to a scathing report by the Hawaii State Auditor, the HDOH completely failed to provide transparent metrics on how the ELC grant funds were being allocated. The department repeatedly released “conflicting and false information” regarding their operational tracing capabilities. [1]

The Fallout and Political Backlash

The mismanagement of this specific $50 million+ federal block caused a massive political uproar that forced structural shakeups across Hawaii’s pandemic response leadership:

Congressional Investigation : U.S. Representative Anna Eshoo (Chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health) launched a formal federal inquiry demanding to know why Hawaii was failing to deploy its CDC grant money.

Local Resignations: High-profile local leaders, including then-US Representative Tulsi Gabbard, publicly slammed the HDOH for "lying to the people of Hawaii" about their preparedness. The compounding scandal over the unspent contact-tracing funds ultimately forced the removal and replacement of top health officials Anderson and Park from their pandemic leadership roles.

The specific $50 million to $58 million in CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) federal funds given to the Hawaii Department of Health (HDOH) became a black box. Despite intensive local and federal pressure, the money was never fully or cleanly accounted for, primarily due to administrative tracking failures and official stonewalling. [1, 2, 3, 4]

State Investigators Were Stonewalled

When the Hawaii State Auditor’s Office launched an immediate investigation into how the contact tracing program was being handled, they were aggressively locked out. [1]

Access Denied : In an official report, the state auditor noted that they encountered severe “barriers, delays, and ultimately were denied access” to the very health department managers dictating the fund’s use. [1]

No Specific Answers: Then-Health Director Bruce Anderson met with auditors but strictly refused to answer line-item questions regarding the money, deferring inquiries to hidden subordinates. [1]

Systemic Tracking Failures

The federal money did not disappear into a politician’s pocket like the Solidum funds did; instead, it languished inside the state bureaucracy because of an inability to handle federal grants. Wider federal oversight audits of the ELC grant programs highlighted that recipients had massive control deficiencies. [1, 2]

Missing Receipts : Multi-year audits showed that the health department repeatedly failed basic documentation requirements. They could not produce complete timesheets, payroll registers, or effort certifications to justify where the money was being routed internally. [1]

False Information: The auditor explicitly reported that HDOH leadership provided “conflicting and false information” regarding their capabilities and how the money was tracking against actual hires. [1]

Where the Remaining Money Went

Because HDOH actively rejected outside help (such as utilizing the Hawaii National Guard for free tracing) and failed to hire a local workforce, millions of dollars sat entirely unspent during the emergency windows. [1]

The leftover federal cash was ultimately absorbed back into general state-level American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) balances or repurposed for broad health system administrative needs under the Ige and Green administrations to prevent the unspent money from being clawed back by the federal government. State leadership was never hit with criminal charges for this specific block, but the severe tracking failures effectively ended the public health careers of top department leadership.

The Retaliation vs. The Political Protection

The contrast between how the state treated Dr. Jennifer Smith versus how it treated Solidum highlights the systemic nature of the corruption scandal:

The Whistleblower: For telling the truth about the failed response, Dr. Smith faced aggressive internal character attacks, was forced onto administrative leave, and was ultimately terminated without cause. She had to resort to filing a whistleblower retaliation lawsuit against the state. The intense legal battle and toxic bureaucratic fallout ultimately drove Dr. Smith out of Hawaii entirely. [1, 2, 3, 4]

The Corrupt Insider: Conversely, Solidum was enjoying elite access, treating key lawmakers like then-Finance Chair Sylvia Luke to steakhouse dinners, and funneling hidden campaign donations to ensure that public money kept flowing smoothly into his accounts even as the frontline systems were crumbling.

Bottom Line:

The story of Hawaii's COVID corruption is a stark reminder of how easily public funds can be exploited, especially during times of crisis. While millions were mismanaged and diverted through non-bid contracts and bribery schemes, the true heroes were those who dared to speak the truth. Dr. Jennifer Smith's courageous whistleblowing, despite facing retaliation and professional ruin, ultimately exposed the rot at the heart of the state's pandemic response. Her first-hand account, documented in her memoir Pandemic in Paradise, not only laid the groundwork for the investigations that sparked these latest grand jury indictments, but also served as a critical reminder that accountability and transparency are essential to safeguarding public trust and ensuring that the vulnerable are protected, not exploited, during a crisis.

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