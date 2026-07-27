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Brian
2d

I would look into HIDOE too. That was my area before I fled to the mainland. Ive been getting the harassment since I blew the whistle and ran. Still under it. Thats ok. I was protecting my kids.

The brainwash was amazing. NOONE questioned anything. They just took the "safety measures" to absurd levels. Even with absolute proof (FDAs own documents and ZOOM meetings, they still ignored me. I miss shopping in Chinatown. The water that came down the mountain at Pali lookout is still the best water I ever tasted.

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1 reply by Jennifer Smith, PhD
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VerumSerum
2d

Congrats Jennifer this is an enormous accomplishment by you and for the people of Hawaii. It is incredible to think how awful this all was and your endurance through it is admirable!

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