Note: I began writing this before the court ruling that paused changes to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations for the routine childhood vaccination schedule. It’s a longer read, but worth reading through to the end. For those who prefer a quicker overview, below is a summary of the key points comparing hepatitis A infection with vaccination.

SUMMARY OF FACTS:

🦠Hepatitis A Infection

In young children, most infections are asymptomatic, meaning no noticeable illness occurs.

The majority of older children and adults experience a mild to moderate illness which typically lasts a few weeks.

Most infections resolve on their own without lasting damage.

Hepatitis A rates in the US declined significantly prior to vaccine introduction in 1995.

Adults face the highest risk of infection especially those who are experiencing homelessness, using drugs or men who have sex with men.

Death is extremely rare and usually only occurs among adults 40+ years of age or those with underlying liver disease.

Upon recovery, immunity is lifelong.

💉HepA Vaccine

HepA vaccine contains a formalin inactivated virus that is prepared using aborted fetal cell lines.

The vaccine uses aluminum as an adjuvant.

Determining the true rate of adverse events for HepA vaccine is challenging because pre-licensure clinical trials did not include a true placebo control.

Deaths have occurred following administration of HepA vaccine with over half of those being reported in children 1-5 years of age.

The length of immunity from HepA vaccine is unknown but to date has shown to last anywhere from 10 to 20 years.

👉 Key Question:

Are we asking children to carry the burden of what is fundamentally an adult risk issue?

Hepatitis A Outbreaks Were Historically Foodborne

When my husband and I relocated to Oahu, Hawai’i in August of 2016 there was an ongoing hepatitis A virus outbreak on the island.

On August 15, 2016, the Hawai’i Department of Health (HDOH) identified raw scallops served at Genki Sushi restaurants on Oahu and Kaua’i as a likely source of the outbreak. The product of concern was Sea Port Bay Scallops (Wild Harvest, Raw Frozen) that originated in the Philippines (states “Product of the Philippines” on the box), distributed by Koha Oriental Foods and True World Foods. As a result, HDOH ordered this product embargoed (not to be sold, purchased, or consumed) throughout the state, and the temporary closure of all Genki Sushi restaurants on Oahu and Kaua’i.

As of November 30, 2016, HDOH had identified 292 cases of hepatitis A. Seventy-four (25%) were hospitalized and there were two deaths. Onset of illness ranged between June 12, 2016 and October 9, 2016. This turned out to be the second largest foodborne hepatitis A outbreak in the post-vaccine era.

Recovery, amplification and sequence comparison of hepatitis A virus recovered from scallops revealed viral sequences matching those from case-patients. Removal of product from implicated restaurants and vaccination of those potentially exposed led to the cessation of the outbreak.

A class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of 85 people sickened during the outbreak. A settlement of $4.5 million was reached in this lawsuit on behalf of those who were exposed to hepatitis A at Genki Sushi restaurants and who required a shot but did not become ill with hepatitis A.

Breaking Down Hepatitis A: Facts, Risks, and Protection

People have been dealing with hepatitis-like illnesses for thousands of years. Historical descriptions of jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), a classic symptom of hepatitis, appear in writings from ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome. What we now know as hepatitis A was often referred to as “epidemic jaundice” during the Middle Ages. However, the virus itself wasn’t clearly identified until 1979. Humans are the only natural host, although several nonhuman primates have been infected in laboratory conditions.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV). The disease can range from a mild illness lasting 1 or 2 weeks to a severe illness lasting for several months. HAV is shed in large amounts through the stool, especially during the two weeks before symptoms appear. That’s when a person is most contagious.

Hepatitis A occurs throughout the world. It is highly endemic in some areas, particularly Central and South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Western Pacific.

Surveillance for hepatitis A in the U.S. began in 1966, when it became a nationally notifiable disease. Overall, the rate per 100,000 population of reported cases of hepatitis A virus infection in the US declined 17.3-fold, from 10.4 during 1990-1998 to 0.6 during 2007-2015, and then increased to 2.8 during 2016-2020.

Hepatitis A cases had already declined beginning in 1971, the year the largest number of cases were reported (59,606), by nearly 50% before the vaccine was introduced in 1995. Hepatitis A incidence rates per 100,000 population declined 96.7%, from 12.0 in 1995 (31,582 reported cases), when hepatitis A vaccines were first licensed in the United States, to 0.4 in 2015 (1,390 reported cases).

In the US, there have been decreases in incidence of hepatitis A due to universal childhood vaccination. However, this has resulted in the average age of hepatitis A-related hospitalizations and deaths increasing.

The number of estimated new hepatitis A virus (HAV) infections increased annually beginning in 2015. Large, person-to-person outbreaks started around 2016, particularly affecting adults with risk factors like homelessness, drug use, and incarceration, and among men who have sex with men. The main driver became contact with infected individuals, not food contamination.

During 2017, a total of 1,521 outbreak-associated HAV cases were reported from California, Kentucky, Michigan, and Utah, with 1,073 (71%) hospitalizations and 41 (3%) deaths; most infections were among persons reporting homelessness or injection or non-injection drug use.

Hepatitis A continues to plague adults, particularly people who are homeless or who abuse drugs or alcohol, with a total of 1,648 cases and 85 deaths reported in 2023 with the highest rate of hepatitis A among those people aged 30–39 years old.

💩TRANSMISSION

Hepatitis A spreads through the “fecal-oral” route, which means the virus leaves the body in stool and enters another person’s body when it’s accidentally swallowed. This can happen through close/sexual contact, consuming contaminated food or water, or traveling to regions where hepatitis A is more common.

A person who has hepatitis A can easily pass the disease to others within the same household. The highest risk of spreading the virus is in the two weeks before symptoms appear.

🤒SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

The incubation period of hepatitis A is usually 14–28 days. Not everyone has symptoms. If symptoms develop, they can include:

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Light colored stools

Stomach pain

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Dark urine

Joint pain

Yellow skin and eyes (Jaundice—may develop several days to a week after other symptoms begin)

Infants and young children with hepatitis A infection tend to have milder or no symptoms and are less likely to develop jaundice than are older children and adults.

Illness usually occurs from two weeks to as long as 50 days after exposure to the hepatitis A virus (i.e., consuming the contaminated product).

🔬POSSIBLE OUTCOMES OF INFECTION

Infection with hepatitis A leads to a spectrum of outcomes that vary by age. In young children, up to 70% of infections are asymptomatic, meaning no noticeable illness occurs, while older children and adults are much more likely to develop symptoms. Among symptomatic cases, the majority experience a mild to moderate illness, but about 10–15% may have a prolonged or relapsing course lasting several months. A less common presentation, cholestatic hepatitis, occurs in a small percentage of cases and can cause extended jaundice and intense itching. The most severe outcome, fulminant hepatitis (acute liver failure), is rare—occurring in approximately 0.1–0.3% of cases overall, but rising to around 1–2% in adults over age 50 or those with underlying liver disease. Hepatitis A does not become chronic.

Death from hepatitis A is very rare, with a fatality rate of 0.3% among among adults aged 15–39, climbing to around 2% or higher in those over 40.

Despite these risks, the vast majority of individuals recover completely and develop lifelong immunity following infection.

💊TREATMENT

There is no specific treatment for persons with hepatitis A infection. Most persons with hepatitis A infection will recover without complications. Management focuses on supportive care, including rest, proper nutrition, and hydration to manage symptoms. Eating a balanced diet, perhaps smaller, more frequent meals if nauseous and avoiding high-fat foods during the acute phase may help. Also, avoiding alcohol and using medications with caution, as the liver may have difficulty processing them.

Risks versus Benefits of Hepatitis A Vaccine

The hepatitis A vaccine (HepA) was first licensed in the United States in 1995. Initially, recommendations were limited to children in high-endemic or high-risk areas and certain risk groups.

Single-antigen HepA vaccine was licensed for use in the United States in 1995 (Havrix) and 1996 (Vaqta). In 2001, a combination HepA-HepB vaccine (Twinrix) was licensed.

In 2006, ACIP recommended routine HepA vaccination for all children aged 12–23 months, effectively incorporating hepatitis A vaccine into the standard childhood immunization schedule nationwide. The recommendation was updated again in 2020 to include vaccination of all children between 2 and 18 years of age who were not previously vaccinated against hepatitis A.

**For the purposes of this analysis, particular attention will be given to the single-antigen vaccines.**

💉ADMINISTRATION

This was the vaccination schedule for the HepA vaccine prior to the recent change. Each dose is administered by intramuscular injection.

🧫INGREDIENTS

To produce HepA vaccines, cell culture–adapted virus is propagated in MRC-5 human fibroblasts, purified from cell lysates, inactivated with formalin, and adsorbed to an aluminum hydroxide adjuvant.

Havrix uses the HM175 strain of hepatitis A virus.

Vaqta uses the CR326 strain of hepatitis A virus.

Both HM175 and CR326 were originally isolated from infected humans.

**MRC-5 cells were isolated from the lung tissue of a 14-week-old male fetus in 1966.

HAVRIX

Each 1-mL adult dose of vaccine contains 1440 EL.U. of viral antigen, adsorbed on 0.5 mg of aluminum as aluminum hydroxide.

Each 0.5-mL pediatric dose of vaccine contains 720 EL.U. of viral antigen, adsorbed onto 0.25 mg of aluminum as aluminum hydroxide.

“From the manufacturing process, HAVRIX also contains residual MRC-5 cellular proteins (not more than 5 mcg/mL), formalin (not more than 0.1 mg/mL), and neomycin sulfate (not more than 40 ng/mL), an aminoglycoside antibiotic included in the cell growth media.”

VAQTA

Each 0.5-mL pediatric dose contains 25U of hepatitis A virus antigen and adsorbed onto approximately 0.225 mg of aluminum provided as amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate, and 35 mcg of sodium borate as a pH stabilizer, in 0.9% sodium chloride.

Each 1-mL adult dose contains 50U of hepatitis A virus antigen and adsorbed onto approximately 0.45 mg of aluminum provided as amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate, and 70 mcg of sodium borate as a pH stabilizer, in 0.9% sodium chloride.

☠️Adverse and severe adverse events following Hepatitis A vaccination

Determining the true rate of adverse events for HepA vaccine is challenging because pre-licensure clinical trials did not include a true placebo control. Instead, participants often received another vaccine or a formulation containing the same adjuvants and excipients as the HepA shot, minus the antigens. This design makes it difficult to isolate which reactions are attributable specifically to the HepA vaccine versus shared components, and understates the frequency or nature of vaccine-related adverse events.

Clinical trials for Havrix and Vaqta were conducted before any hepatitis A vaccine had been licensed. In these trials, different types of control groups were used rather than a saline placebo. For Havrix, a comparator vaccine—Engerix-B—was used as the control. In trials for Vaqta, the control group received injections containing components such as aluminum-based adjuvants, which are commonly used in vaccines.

In one study children received Havrix concomitantly with MMR vaccine and varicella vaccines.

Havrix has been evaluated in 61 clinical trials involving approximately 37,000 individuals. According to the package insert only 2,782 persons received the adult dose currently used in the HepA vaccine. The remaining were children that received the recommended childhood dose or half that dose in a 3- or 4-dose schedule.

Vaqta was evaluated in over 10,000 subjects 1 year to 85 years of age. Across 5 trials, 1,250 children who received Vaqta were also given one or more other vaccines, including M-M-R II®, Varicella Vaccine, Live (VARIVAX®), Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine, Adsorbed (Tripedia or INFANRIX), Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and Varicella Vaccine, Live (ProQuad®), Pneumococcal 7-valent Conjugate Vaccine (Diphtheria CRM197, Prevnar), or Haemophilus B Conjugate Vaccine. Serious adverse events were collected over the period defined in each protocol of either 14, 28, or 42 days.

Solicited local adverse reactions and general events were recorded by parents/guardians on diary cards for 4 days (Days 0 to 3) after vaccination. Unsolicited adverse events were recorded on the diary card for 31 days after vaccination.

Common side effects include soreness/redness at the injection site, headache, fatigue, fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or loss of appetite. More serious side effects include;

Hives or severe rash

Swelling of the face, lips, or throat

Difficulty breathing or wheezing

Fast heartbeat, dizziness, or weakness

Fainting

The following adverse reactions have been identified during post-approval use of HepA vaccines:

Rhinitis, thrombocytopenia, anaphylactic reaction, anaphylactoid reaction, serum sickness–like syndrome, convulsion, dizziness, encephalopathy, cerebellar ataxia, encephalitis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hypoesthesia, multiple sclerosis, myelitis, neuropathy, paresthesia, somnolence, syncope, vasculitis, dyspnea, Hepatitis, jaundice, angioedema, erythema multiforme, hyperhidrosis, congenital anomaly, musculoskeletal stiffness, chills, influenza-like symptoms, injection site reaction, local swelling.

🪦Deaths Following the HepA Vaccine

According to one review as of 2024, VAERS has received 45,645 individual case safety reports (ICSR) referred to the HepA vaccine, 25,326 (55.5%) ICSR concerned the HepA Vaccine-Havrix®, 17,139 (37.5%) ICSR concerned HepA Vaccine-Vaqta®, and 3,210 (7.0%) ICSR of the vaccine type was unknown. The number of reports showed an increasing trend from 1995 to 2007.

Nearly half of the reports concerned ages 1–5 years and about 10,045 (26.0%) ICSR concerned ages 6–17 years.

There were 149 reports of death following hepatitis A vaccination from 1995–2024 with 73 (55.3%) death reports in children 1–5 years of age.

How long does immunity from hepA vaccine last?

Immunity after a natural hepatitis A infection is generally considered lifelong. People who recover from Hepatitis A infection develop IgG antibodies that persist indefinitely. These antibodies provide long-term, likely lifelong protection against reinfection.

While vaccination (e.g., Havrix or Vaqta) avoids the risks of illness, protection may last about 10 to 20 years after the full vaccine series. In one study to assess the immunogenicity of the HepA vaccine, 68% of participants were still seropositive 20 years after vaccination as an infant. Using a fractional polynomial model, the percent seropositive rate could drop below 50% earlier than previously expected. Ongoing studies are needed to confirm if protection continues after seropositivity diminishes.

CONCLUSION

A critical point to consider is the shift in the epidemiology of Hepatitis A following widespread vaccination. While childhood cases have declined significantly, the remaining disease burden is now more concentrated in adolescents and adults—the very groups in whom illness is more likely to be symptomatic and severe. This represents a meaningful change in how and where risk is experienced.

Historically, hepatitis A–related mortality has been highest among older adults, especially those with underlying liver disease. Although vaccination programs have contributed to a significant decline in overall deaths, it is important to recognize that serious adverse events, including deaths, have been reported following vaccination specifically in pediatric patients.

This raises an important question: how should we balance who bears the risk of infection against how protection is achieved across a population? The answer depends on how we weigh individual risk, population-level benefit, and the long-term impact of shifting disease patterns.

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References:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6496330/

https://historyofvaccines.org/diseases/hepatitis-and-hepatitis-b/

https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis-surveillance-2023/hepatitis-a/figure-1-1.html

https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis-a/about/index.html

https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/php/npr-2025/hep-a-reduce-infections.html

https://www.cdc.gov/pinkbook/hcp/table-of-contents/chapter-9-hepatitis-a.html

https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/infectious-diseases-a-z-what-you-should-know-about-hepatitis-a/

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/00333549231184007#bibr10-00333549231184007

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