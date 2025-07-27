Smith's Virology Blog

VerumSerum
4d

Really great article. This summarizes everything about the Hep B shots. I could have missed it, but there is not a clear determination of their efficacy. It’s funny because there is this constant narrative that all shots are always 100% effective. In biomedical sciences many receive HepB shots to protect themselves when handling patient blood samples. However, often they measure by seroconversion and “generation of antibodies” but this gives you no assurance you are actually protected. In fact sometimes they have to deliver the shot multiple times in a course and adults still do not “generate antibodies.” Would we expect better in babies? The real reason it’s on a vaccine schedule is because they need a consistent market for their product…nothing to do with efficacy, whether babies even need it, and never mind its risks and whether it’s even effective. All that being said it’s a risk reward balance and your assessment is great to consider the circumstances of whether shots are worth it. Hepatitis is terrible, but should every baby be getting this when positive rate is low and likely among intravenously delivered drug users.

Jane Geraci
4d

Thank you for once again writing a fairly thorough essay about a vaccine-preventable disease. Seems to me the risk of Hep B for many infants is extremely low and so parents could defer the vaccine. That is my value judgement based on your information as presented and some reading I have done. I am also worried about the repeated injections children get containing aluminum, which I have not found to have any good use for humans (other than stimulating the immune system — itself a mixed bag of effects). Again, my opinion — reinforcing the need for informed consent for all recipients of any intervention.

