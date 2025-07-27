Why are day old infants given the Hepatitis B Vaccine?

One question I’m often asked is: why are newborns given the hepatitis B vaccine at birth, especially when the virus is primarily transmitted through sexual contact or sharing needles—risks that clearly don’t apply to infants?

In addition, all pregnant women are routinely screened for hepatitis B when seeing the doctor for prenatal care. If a woman has not seen a doctor during pregnancy, she will receive a test at the hospital when she gives birth.

About 99.7% of women in the U.S. are hepatitis B negative.

Between 2011 and 2019 rates of reported cases of acute hepatitis B in the US remained at 0.0 cases per 100,000 population among those 0-19 years of age.

Before widespread use of the hepatitis B vaccine, annually less than 1 in 7,000,000 or 0.00001% of children at normal risk of exposure (i.e., were not born to an infected mother, did not live with an infected individual, and did not live in a community with a large number of infected individuals) contracted chronic hepatitis B that led to fatal liver cirrhosis or cancer later in life.

For babies born to mothers with Hepatitis B, it is recommended to administer hepatitis B immune globulin (HBIG) along with the vaccine within 12 hours of birth to provide immediate protection.

Breaking Down Hepatitis B: Facts, Risks, and Protection

Hepatitis B is a serious liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). The hepatitis B virus was discovered in 1965 by Dr. Baruch Blumberg who won the Nobel Prize for his discovery. Originally, the virus was called the "Australia Antigen" because it was named for an Australian aborigine's blood sample that reacted with an antibody in the serum of an American hemophilia patient.

The virus is divided into four major serotypes (adr, adw, ayr, ayw) based on antigenic epitopes presented on its envelope proteins, and into eight major genotypes (A–H). The genotypes have a distinct geographical distribution and are used in tracing the evolution and transmission of the virus. For example, A, D, and E genotypes have been seen in Africa prevalently while B and C genotypes are observed in Asia as widespread.

After a susceptible person is exposed, the virus enters the liver via the bloodstream. The liver is the primary site of HBV replication.

In the United States, the number of new hepatitis B cases varies annually, but recent data suggests around 2,045 reported cases of acute hepatitis B in 2021, with an estimated 13,300 infections, according to the CDC. In 2021, there were 14,229 newly reported cases of chronic hepatitis B. Rates are significantly higher among non-Hispanic Asian/Pacific Islander persons compared to other racial and ethnic groups.

TRANSMISSION

Hepatitis B is primarily spread through contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected person. It is commonly spread via:

Unprotected sex

Sharing needles or syringes

From mother to baby during childbirth

Sharing razors, toothbrushes, or other personal items with an infected person

Blood transfusions (rare in countries with screening)

Less common modes of transmission include body piercing and tattooing and health care settings. Improperly sterilized equipment during these procedures can lead to transmission.

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

The average incubation period for HBV is 60 days (range: 40–90 days) from exposure to onset of abnormal serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels and 90 days (range: 60–150 days) from exposure to onset of signs and symptoms.

Symptoms can range from asymptomatic or mild disease to, rarely, fulminant hepatitis. The presence of signs and symptoms varies by age. Many people have no symptoms during an initial infection. For others, acute hepatitis B can cause a more severe illness that requires hospitalization. Symptoms can include:

abdominal pain,

nausea and/or vomiting,

dark urine or clay-colored stools,

fatigue, fever,

jaundice,

joint pain,

and loss of appetite.

For many people, symptoms of acute hepatitis B infections last anywhere from 6 weeks up to 6 months.

Most people with chronic HBV infection are asymptomatic and have no evidence of liver disease or injury.

POSSIBLE OUTCOMES OF INFECTION

Hepatitis B is usually an acute (short-term) disease, but it can become a chronic (long-term) disease for some people. Infection that can lead to serious, even life-threatening health issues like liver disease or liver cancer.

The risk for chronic infection varies according to the age at infection and is greatest among young children. Approximately 90% of infected infants and 30% of children infected between 1–5 years will remain chronically infected with HBV. By contrast, approximately 95% of infected adults recover completely from acute HBV infection and do not become chronically infected.

The age-adjusted hepatitis B-related death rate during 2022 (0.44 deaths per 100,000 population) remained stable compared to 2021.

TREATMENT

Most people with acute hepatitis B (a short-term infection) recover fully within a few months without any specific treatment. Treatment consists mainly of supportive care such as, rest and hydration. The body's immune system usually clears the virus on its own.

Antiviral medications such as tenofovir or interferon, may be used for chronic hepatitis B infection.

Immune globulin is available for individuals who are exposed to hepatitis B virus, including infants of chronically infected mothers and immunocompromised patients.

Liver transplantation is sometimes recommended for cases of cirrhosis or hepatocellular carcinoma.

Risks versus Benefits of Hepatitis B Vaccine

The first vaccines against hepatitis B, known as plasma-derived vaccines, were developed in France and in the USA in the early 1980s. Due to concerns that the plasma used for vaccine preparation could be contaminated with other blood-borne viruses, such as HIV, the early vaccines were replaced around the mid-1980s by recombinant DNA vaccines.

There are six hepatitis B vaccines currently approved by the FDA for use in the United States: Engerix-B, Recombivax-HB, Heplisav-B, Pediarix, Vaxelis and Twinrix. Heplisav-B is approved for adults 18 years and older, while the others can be used from birth. Twinrix is a combination vaccine that also protects against Hepatitis A. Pedarix is a combination vaccine that The hepatitis B vaccine is also known as the first “anti-cancer” vaccine because it prevents hepatitis B, the leading cause of liver cancer worldwide.

**For the purposes of this analysis, particular attention will be given to the single-antigen vaccines that can be administered starting at birth.**

Administration

Since 1991, CDC has recommended the hepatitis B vaccine for all newborns and children up to age 18. The hepatitis B vaccine is recommended for adults living with diabetes and adults 19 years of age and older at high risk for infection due to their jobs, lifestyle, living situations, or country of birth.

The first dose of the hepatitis B vaccine is typically given to newborns shortly after birth, often within 24 hours. Each dose is administered intramuscularly into the thigh or the deltoid muscle of the upper arm, depending on the person’s age.

Three-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine Schedule:

1st Shot - At any given time, but newborns should receive this dose in the delivery room

2nd Shot - At least one month (or 28 days) after the 1st shot

3rd Shot - At least 4 months (16 weeks) after the 1st shot and 2 months after the 2nd shot. Infants should be a minimum of 24 weeks old at the time of the 3rd shot.

Ingredients

Engerix-B approved by the FDA in 1989 contains the purified surface protein of the Hepatitis B virus (HBsAg) obtained by culturing genetically engineered Saccharomyces cerevisiae (yeast) cells, which carry the surface antigen gene of the hepatitis B virus. The surface antigen expressed in yeast cells is purified by several physicochemical steps and formulated as a suspension of the antigen adsorbed on aluminum hydroxide. The procedures used to manufacture Energix-B result in a product that contains no more than 5% yeast protein. Each 0.5-mL pediatric dose contains 10 mcg of hepatitis B surface antigen adsorbed on 0.25 mg aluminum as aluminum hydroxide. This amount of aluminum is 75 times greater than the maximum safe level of aluminum in the bloodstream per day for a 7.3-pound (3.3-kilogram) infant. Inactive ingredients include: sodium chloride, disodium phosphate dihydrate, sodium dihydrogen phosphate dihydrate.

Recombivax-HB approved by the FDA in 1983 is available in three formulations. The formulation for pediatric use contains 5 mcg of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAG) produced in yeast cells. All formulations contain approximately 0.5 mg of aluminum (provided as amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate, previously referred to as aluminum hydroxide) per mL of vaccine. The vaccine contains less than 15 mcg/mL residual formaldehyde and less than 1% yeast protein.

Adverse and severe adverse events following Shingrix vaccination

In 36 clinical studies, a total of 13,495 doses of Engerix-B were administered to 5,071 healthy adults and children who were initially seronegative for hepatitis B markers, and healthy neonates with no control group. All subjects were monitored for 4 days post-administration.

In three clinical studies, 434 doses of Recombivax HB, 5 mcg, were administered to 147 healthy infants and children (up to 10 years of age) who were monitored for 5 days after each dose with no control group.

No deaths were reported during clinical trials however, this may have been due to the limited number of trial participants.

Globally, there have been reports of deaths following hepatitis B vaccination. For example, in China between 2013 and 2020, 161 deaths were reported.

A review of reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the United States from 1991 to 1998 found few neonatal deaths following hepatitis B immunization. Of 18 deaths, the mean age at vaccination for these cases was 12 days (range, 1-27 days); median time from vaccination to onset of symptoms was 2 days (range, 0-20 days); and median time from symptoms to death was 0 days (range, 0-15 days). Autopsies in these cases revealed causes such as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, infection, and congenital heart disease.

How long does immunity from Hepatitis B vaccine last?

In clinical trials immunity was only measured at one month following the third dose. These studies only measured serocoversion and did not measure cell mediated immunity. The duration of the protective effect of Recombivax-HB in healthy vaccinees is unknown at present however, about 50% of vaccinated children lose their immunity by age 5.

Most notably, the hepatitis B vaccination program has not led to a significant reduction in the overall rate of chronic hepatitis B infections.

CONCLUSION

Although mother-to-child transmission is a primary route for hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, the vast majority of women in the United States test negative for HBV and are routinely screened during pregnancy.

The hepatitis B vaccines given to newborns haven’t been thoroughly tested in large clinical trials with control groups, so the full risks aren’t completely known. Clinical trials involved relatively few participants, and follow-up periods were limited to just 4 to 5 days. There also hasn’t been a long-term study to see if giving the vaccine to newborns actually lowers the chances of developing liver cancer later in life, which is the goal of the vaccine program. Furthermore, after decades of giving the vaccine to infants, chronic hepatitis B infection rates in the U.S. haven’t noticeably improved.

So it’s worth asking: if the risk of infection is already low, and the long-term benefits haven’t been clearly proven, why are we giving this vaccine to every baby on day one? As it stands, infants may be taking on all the potential risks of the vaccine—without any guaranteed benefit.

A More Targeted Approach

Rather than giving the hepatitis B vaccine to every newborn, it may be time to rethink our approach. Continued screening of pregnant women should absolutely remain in place—it’s effective and low risk. In addition, screening other close caregivers (like family members or household contacts) could help further reduce any chance of exposure.

In the end, the goal is the same: to protect infants from hepatitis B. But it’s important to ask whether the current strategy—vaccinating all babies on day one—is still the best way to do that. Based on the available evidence, it may be time to revisit the recommendation.

