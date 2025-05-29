Smith's Virology Blog

Smith's Virology Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Maximilien Authier's avatar
Marc Maximilien Authier
May 30

You are a fuckin liar.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jennifer Smith, PhD
SaHiB's avatar
SaHiB
May 29

Social Security savings!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Smith Virologist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture