For years, measles was considered a disease of the past in the United States.

By 1960, thanks to the use of antibiotics and improvements in living conditions, measles mortality was declining steadily in industrialized countries.

In 2000, public health officials even declared it “eliminated.”

But fast-forward to 2025, and measles is back in the headlines—and back in communities.

*as of September 30, 2025

According to the CDC, as of late September there have been 1,544 confirmed cases across 42 states, making this the largest U.S. outbreak in decades. Nearly 40 separate outbreaks have been documented with 21 measles cases reported among international visitors.

The vast majority of people with measles recover fully. Based on general health guidelines for the illness, the recovery data can be estimated. At least 1,350 individuals have recovered or are in the process of recovering. Many more cases may have gone unreported, but the general recovery rate for measles is very high. The status of those 191 individuals who had been hospitalized is unknown.

When it comes to measles, there are really only two ways to gain immunity: catching the virus itself or receiving the MMR vaccine. Each pathway comes with its own trade-offs.

🌡️ What Happens When You Get Measles

People have described cases of measles as early as the seventh century. Once a common childhood illness, measles, also called rubeola, is one of the most contagious diseases known to humankind. Caused by the measles virus (a paramyxovirus), it spreads through tiny airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can linger in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours, meaning that even brief contact in the same room can lead to infection.

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

Measles symptoms show up around 7 to 14 days after contact with the virus.

The first symptoms usually are:

Fever, which may be as high as 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.6 degrees Celsius)

Dry cough

Runny nose

Red, watering eyes, called conjunctivitis

About 2 to 3 days after the first symptoms, you also may see tiny white spots inside the mouth, called Koplik spots.

About 3 to 5 days after symptoms first start, or about 14 days after you come into contact with the virus, it’s common to see a rash. The rash is made up of large, flat spots and small raised bumps. The rash starts on the face or neck and spreads down the body from the chest to the arms and legs.

A person with measles can spread the virus four days before the rash appears and four days after.

⚠️ Possible Outcomes of Measles Infection

While most people recover from measles within 10 days without lasting effects, this illness is far from harmless — particularly for young children, pregnant women, and anyone with a weakened immune system. Measles can cause a range of short- and long-term complications, some of them serious or even fatal.

Common Complications

Ear infections (otitis media): Occur in up to 1 in 10 cases and can lead to hearing loss if untreated.

Pneumonia: The most common cause of measles-related death, especially in children under 5.

Diarrhea and dehydration: Frequent during recovery and can become dangerous in young children.

Serious Complications

Encephalitis (brain inflammation): Occurs in about 1 in 1,000 cases and can cause seizures, deafness, or permanent brain damage.

Pregnancy complications: Infection during pregnancy increases the risk of miscarriage, premature birth, and low birth weight.

Rare but Devastating Complications

Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE): A progressive, fatal brain disorder that can appear 7–10 years after measles infection. SSPE is caused by a persistent measles virus in the brain and affects roughly 1 in 10,000 people who contract measles (with higher rates among those infected in infancy). There is no known treatment for SSPE.

Long-Term Immune Suppression

One lesser-known outcome is that measles can weaken the immune system for months or even years after infection — a phenomenon known as “immune amnesia.” The virus can erase the body’s memory of past infections, making a person more susceptible to other diseases long after they’ve recovered.

⚰️Deaths Due to Measles

Most deaths occur in low-income countries, where malnutrition, vitamin A deficiency, and limited access to healthcare make complications far more deadly.

Deaths in the U.S. are rare, but they still happen. Most deaths from measles are due to pneumonia in children and encephalitis in adults. The people most likely to have complications (including death) are those who are malnourished or who have weakened immune systems (for example, people with AIDS or other conditions that weaken the immune system).

💊 Treatment for Measles: What You Can (and Can’t) Do

There’s no specific antiviral treatment for measles. Once a person is infected, care focuses on relieving symptoms, preventing complications, and supporting the immune system while it fights off the virus.

Most people recover within two to three weeks, but for children, especially those who are malnourished or immunocompromised, the illness can become severe quickly. That’s why supportive care is so important:

Rest and hydration: Fever and dehydration can make symptoms worse. Drinking fluids and getting adequate rest help the body recover.

Fever management: Acetaminophen or ibuprofen (not aspirin for children) can reduce fever and discomfort.

Good nutrition: Measles depletes vitamin A stores, which can increase the risk of complications.

Vitamin A supplementation: The World Health Organization (WHO) and CDC recommend high-dose vitamin A for all children diagnosed with measles—especially in areas with higher mortality risk. All children or adults with measles should receive two doses of vitamin A supplements, given 24 hours apart. This restores low vitamin A levels that occur even in well-nourished children. This is because the measles virus can deplete vitamin A levels in the body, which is essential for the immune system and tissue health. Supplementation helps restore these levels and can help prevent eye damage and blindness. Vitamin A supplements may also reduce the number of measles deaths.

Treatment of complications: Pneumonia, ear infections, or dehydration may require hospitalization, antibiotics, or IV fluids.

People exposed to measles who are not immune can sometimes still avoid infection if they receive the immune globulin (antibody therapy) within six days of exposure.

💉 Measles Vaccines in the US

In the US, measles vaccination is available only as part of combination vaccines—there is no single-antigen measles vaccine currently licensed for use.

In March 1963 the first two measles vaccines were approved for use in the US: a live vaccine produced by Merck (Rubeovax) and a formalin-inactivated one produced by Pfizer (Pfizer-Vax Measles–K). A single dose of the live attenuated vaccine produced an effective antibody response in more than 95% of susceptible children—a response that trials had shown persisted for at least three years. Although 30% to 40% of these children showed signs of temporary high fever and a rash after vaccination, side effects could be reduced by coadministration of gamma globulin. The inactivated vaccine administered on a three-dose monthly schedule produced no side effects, but antibody levels were lower than with the live vaccine, and it was not known whether they persisted beyond six months. The inactivated vaccine was withdrawn in 1967 because it did not protect well against measles.

ADMINISTRATION

🛑WARNING: Do not administer M-M-R II to individuals who are pregnant or who are planning on becoming pregnant within the next month because it is a live-attenuated vaccine containing weakened versions of the measles, mumps, and rubella viruses. Pregnancy should be avoided for one month after administration.

🧪 Ingredients in Measles-Containing Vaccines

All measles vaccines used in the U.S. are live attenuated, meaning they contain weakened viruses. For the MMR II vaccine, the Edmonston strain of measles is grown in chick embryo cell culture. Therefore, the vaccine contains trace amounts of egg protein from the chick embryo cell cultures used to grow the measles and mumps viruses.

NOTE: The Wistar RA 27/3 strain of rubella is grown in human diploid cell (WI-38) culture, an aborted fetal cell line isolated in 1962 from lung tissue obtained during a legal abortion in Sweden.

Neomycin, an antibiotic, is present in trace amounts to prevent bacterial contamination.

Each vaccine includes stabilizers and small amounts of other substances that help keep it safe and effective. Gelatin is used as a stabilizer in MMR II and ProQuad; this may be relevant for individuals with severe gelatin allergies. Gelatin is an animal-derived product, most commonly sourced from the skin and bones of pigs and cattle, but also from fish and poultry by-products like skin, bones, and cartilage.

None of the U.S.-licensed measles vaccines contain thimerosal (mercury-based preservative).

**For the purpose of this analysis particular attention will be given to the MMR II vaccine licensed in 1978.**

Adverse and severe adverse events following MMR vaccination

Determining the true rate of adverse events for MMR is challenging because pre-licensure clinical trials did not include a true placebo control. Instead, participants often received another vaccine or a formulation containing the same adjuvants and excipients as the MMR shot, minus the antigens. This design makes it difficult to isolate which reactions are attributable specifically to the MMR vaccine versus shared components, and understates the frequency or nature of vaccine-related adverse events.

In a randomized open-label clinical trial (NCT00432523), conducted in France and Germany, 752 children 12 months through 18 months of age received MMR II concomitantly administered with VARIVAX at a separate site, by either the intramuscular (n=374) or subcutaneous (n=378) route.

In eight other small clinical trials, the control groups in all the trials received either the predecessor vaccine (MMR), a measles-rubella (MR) vaccine, or a single dose of rubella vaccine. None of these met the requirements for a Phase 3 randomized control trial.

ADVERSE EVENTS

The following adverse reactions include those identified during clinical trials or reported during post-approval use of M-M-R II vaccine or its individual components:

Panniculitis; atypical measles; fever; headache; dizziness; malaise; irritability; Vasculitis; pancreatitis; diarrhea; vomiting; parotitis; nausea; thrombocytopenia; purpura; regional lymphadenopathy; leukocytosis; anaphylaxis, anaphylactoid reactions, angioedema (including peripheral or facial edema) and bronchial spasm; arthritis; arthralgia; myalgia; Encephalitis; encephalopathy; measles inclusion body encephalitis (MIBE); subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE); Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS); acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM); transverse myelitis; febrile convulsions; afebrile convulsions or seizures; ataxia; polyneuritis; polyneuropathy; ocular palsies; paresthesia; syncope; Pneumonia; pneumonitis; sore throat; cough; rhinitis; Stevens-Johnson syndrome; acute hemorrhagic edema of infancy; Henoch-Schönlein purpura; erythema multiforme; urticaria; rash; measles-like rash; pruritus; injection site reactions (pain, erythema, swelling and vesiculation); ear nerve deafness; otitis media; eye retinitis; optic neuritis; papillitis; conjunctivitis; epididymitis; orchitis

VACCINE-DERIVED MEASLES

Because MMR is a live virus vaccine, people who receive the vaccine can contract measles and in fact, this is the most likely side effect of receiving the MMR (as highlighted above). Here is one documented example of a woman who contracted vaccine-derived measles infection. Ten days before onset of symptoms, she had received both mumps–measles–rubella (MMR) (MMR II, Merck Frosst Canada) and tetanus–diphtheria vaccinations. Differentiation between the wild-type and vaccine strains was performed by an in-house assay. The results were available postadmission day two and showed that it was a vaccine strain of measles virus.

Another recent study showed that shedding of measles vaccine RNA is not uncommon and vaccine RNA can be detected in the nasopharyngeal samples up to 29 days post MMR. From January 2022 to March 2023, 127 NP from children who received MMR were tested. Ninety-six nasopharyngeal(NP) samples were collected after the first dose, of which 33 (34.4 %) were positive for vaccine RNA. The median interval between MMR and detection was 11.0 days. Unfortunately, there is no information on how this relates to actively replicating virus.

Another study showed live attenuated measles virus (vaccine-virus) RNA was frequently detected in the respiratory tract 7–21 days after subcutaneous measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination in healthy children (n = 5/20) and macaques (n = 6/8). Replicating vaccine-virus was isolated from the lungs of 2 macaques.

⚰️ Deaths Following the MMR Vaccine

Here are a few examples I found from the literature:

Starke and colleagues (1970) described three deaths that occurred during a mass measles immunization campaign in the former East Germany from 1967 to 1969. One child died of toxic circulatory collapse 6 days after immunization. Another child died 3 days after measles vaccination. Autopsy results report cerebral edema as the cause of death. Another child died approximately 6 weeks after immunization. Autopsy results showed encephalitis as the cause of death.

Nader and Warren (1968) described 23 cases of neurologic disease following measles vaccination reported to the U.S. Communicable Disease Center (now CDC) between 1965 and 1967. Two deaths were reported 7 and 13 days following vaccination.

Landrigan and Witte (1973) reported on 84 cases of neurologic disorders reported to the CDC between 1963 and 1971 and diagnosed within 1 month following administration of measles vaccine. Five of these patients had extensive neurologic disorders that were ultimately fatal.

Summary statistics from MSAEFI (Monitoring System for Adverse Events Following Immunization.) from 1979 to 1990 showed 3 deaths after administration of measles vaccine, 16 deaths after administration of MMR alone, and 8 deaths after administration of MMR in conjunction with DPT and OPV.

An analysis conducted on reports to VAERS between 2003 and 2013 showed VAERS received 3175 US reports after MMR vaccine in adults aged ≥19 years. Median age of vaccine recipients was 37 years (range, 19–101 years). In 1599 (50.4%) reports, patients received MMR alone. Of these, 168 (5%) were classified as serious, including 7 reports of death. Interval from vaccination to time of death ranged from 2 hours to 102 days (median, 5 days).

How long does immunity from MMR vaccine last?

Of course measles-specific antibody titer after vaccination is lower than after natural infection.

A 2007 study by the CDC to evaluate the persistence of measles antibodies after 2 doses of measles vaccine showed measles antibody persisted in all vaccinees available for follow-up 10 years after a second dose of vaccine with about 35% of vaccinated 7-year-olds susceptible to subclinical infection with measles virus. Immunity from the vaccine wanes so that by age 15, about 60% of vaccinated children are susceptible to subclinical infection with measles virus, and by age 24–26, a projected 33% of vaccinated adults are susceptible to clinical infection.

The CDC conducted another study in 2016, published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases, which concludes that a third dose (booster shot) of the MMR vaccine is short-lived, lasting only one year.

The study authors state, “While a third MMR dose may successfully immunize the rare individual who failed to respond after two doses, MMR3 is unlikely to solve the problem of waning immunity in the U.S.”

SUMMARY

The rationale for instituting universal vaccination against measles and mumps was that it would reduce the number of sick days for children and prevent the severe complications that are a rare side of effect of teenagers contracting the illnesses.

However, these few benefits come at a cost. Vaccine-generated immunity is NOT lifelong and begins to wear off after 15-20 years, whereas natural immunity is generally lifelong.

Importantly, before widespread vaccination, when children still experienced natural infections with viruses like measles and mumps, mothers developed robust, lifelong immunity that they could pass to their newborns as passive antibodies. This natural transfer protected infants during their most vulnerable period—from birth to about two years of age—when their immune systems are still developing.

In contrast, vaccine-induced immunity often wanes before the childbearing years and typically isn’t strong enough to generate maternal antibodies at levels that provide newborn protection. This leaves today’s infants more susceptible to these infections during early life. Compounding the issue, infants cannot be effectively immunized with live viral vaccines such as MMR until they are at least 12 months old, because their immune systems are not yet mature enough to mount a durable response.

Interestingly, natural infection with certain RNA viruses like measles has been associated in several studies with a lower risk of some adult diseases, including certain cancers. I’ll be exploring that connection—and what it might mean for immune system development—in an upcoming post.

Thanks for reading Smith's Virology Blog! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment