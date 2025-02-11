National Institutes of Health is capping an important kind of funding for medical research

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awards a large number of grants providing substantial federal funding for research purposes. These grants include significant payments for “indirect costs,” defined as “facilities” and “administration.”

The “facilities” category is defined as “depreciation on buildings, equipment and capital improvements, interest on debt associated with certain buildings, equipment and capital improvements, and operations and maintenance expenses.” And the “administration” category is defined as “general administration and general expenses such as the director’s office, accounting, personnel, and all other types of expenditures not listed specifically under one of the subcategories of ‘Facilities.”

Basically, indirect costs are overhead expenses incurred by the applicant organization as a result of the project but that are not easily identified with the specific project. This money goes to the institution the grantee works for, most often universities. The overhead costs are meant to pay for utilities (electricity and water), building maintenance, office supplies, and people to manage the grant funds. However, how this money is spent does not have to be documented or accounted for and it can be spent any way the university wants to use it. This flexibility can sometimes lead to concerns about accountability or transparency in how the funds are allocated.

Indirect cost rates were negotiated on a university-by-university basis and typically ranged from 50% to 70%. This meant that for every grant dollar received anywhere from 50 to 70 cents went to the university. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently reduced the indirect cost rate for all grants to 15%. Lowering the indirect cost rate essentially means that universities will receive less financial support for the administrative and infrastructure costs tied to research grants, which could have a variety of implications.

Dr. Vinay Prasad does a good job at explaining indirect costs and how these funds can be easily misused. Dr. Prasad makes ten points about these indirect cost.

NIH grants are used to shield faculty members with a pattern of bad behavior

One point he makes is that universities have been using NIH grants to shield faculty. Some faculty member has been found to engage in a pattern of abuse. The university knows about and turns a blind eye to it because this person who gets away with many complaints usually has several NIH grants which bring in lots of money to the university coffers. This NIH indirect costs is the shield that the faculty member has to keep them employed. I experienced this first hand while working at the university.

I worked at a university where my boss, a research professor with a prominent position, was found in violation of the Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment (NDAH) policy and yet he maintained his position at the university. In fact, he is still employed there to this day. On top of that he has established a research company in his own name based on research that was initially funded by taxpayer dollars.

The facility I worked in had a biosafety level 3 laboratory. Working in this facility requires a person to take a full head-to-toe shower prior to leaving the laboratory. One day a technician was showering out of the facility when this faculty member walked in on her while she was showering. He not only did not leave, but attempted to hold a conversation with her while she standing naked in the shower. The faculty member’s behavior was clearly unprofessional and violated boundaries, especially considering the technician’s vulnerable position in the shower and the privacy issues at play. The fact that he not only failed to leave but also tried to engage in conversation shows a serious disregard for appropriate conduct.

When she reported him, as it was a limited access facility, he locked her out if the building. The technician being locked out after reporting the incident was a retaliation issue, which added another layer of complexity to the situation.

An investigation ensued which I was asked to participate in

The investigation revealed a pattern of deeply concerning behavior from this faculty member, not just limited to the inappropriate incident in the biosafety lab. There were emails that contained disturbing misogynistic and racist attitudes expressed by this faculty member in relation to graduate students and technical staff. Not to mention, his inebriated state while out at conferences and meetings representing the university. He had gotten so drunk during a trip for an international conference that he missed his flight back to the US. I had gone on a flight to a conference that took place in Vancouver, Canada with him and several other faculty members and not only was he drunk before the plane took off, but he brought his own beer on the plane. He didn’t attend the session for my presentation because he was out at a bar. It showed a clear lack of respect for his role, his colleagues, and the institution's reputation. In addition to the personal misconduct, this kind of behavior also undermines the integrity of the academic environment, especially in research settings where professionalism and reliability are key.

This individual was engaged in behavior that was considered not just inappropriate, but also unethical and potentially harmful to students, staff, and the institution as a whole. The emails with misogynistic and racist content, combined with his unprofessional conduct at conferences (drunk, missing flights, and not fulfilling his responsibilities), paint a disturbing picture of someone who was not only failing to meet basic professional standards but also creating a toxic and unsafe environment for others.

Despite the evidence of unethical and harmful behavior, this faculty member kept his prestigious position, primarily due to his ability to bring in significant grant funding. The decision to allow him to keep his prestigious role with such a limited consequence (i.e., not being allowed to mentor graduate students) was a minimal response to the severity of his behavior. Not being allowed to mentor students may not have been enough to prevent further harm, especially when you consider how much influence someone in his position still had in other areas of the institution. It's particularly disturbing that he retaliated against those who spoke out, further enabling the toxic environment.

Overall, the situation was handled in a way that prioritized his funding success over the safety and well-being of those in the laboratory. This is a sadly familiar pattern in certain academic and professional settings where financial and institutional interests outweigh the importance of accountability and ethical conduct.

Reducing these indirect rates will empower universities to no longer tolerate abusive behavior from faculty members. This shift can encourage greater accountability, allowing institutions to either correct the behavior or remove problematic faculty.

Cutting indirect costs could mean more funding for actual research. By reducing administrative expenses, universities can allocate more money directly to scientists and their work.

