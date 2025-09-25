Smith's Virology Blog

Smith's Virology Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SaHiB's avatar
SaHiB
5d

Measles alone is alleged to sometimes have some beneficial effects.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jennifer Smith, PhD and others
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
5d

There are way bigger problems with all injected vaccines. Please see:

https://zenodo.org/records/15844676

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Smith Virologist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture