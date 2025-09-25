Last week (September 18, 2025) the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met and voted to change a recommendation on the combined measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) vaccine, supporting separate, not combined, MMR and varicella shots for those under the age of 4.

The combined MMRV vaccine offers the convenience of one shot instead of two, but it does carry a slightly higher risk of fever-related “febrile” seizures when used as the first dose in young toddlers aged 12-23 months, the side effect is most common between the ages of 14-18 months.

By contrast, studies show there is no elevated risk when MMRV is given for the second dose at ages 4 to 6 years old, after children have outgrown the highest-risk window.

👉 Bottom line: MMRV is convenient, but MMR + V is safer for the first dose in young children.

💉 MMRV vs. MMR + V: What’s the Difference?

There are two primary MMR vaccines licensed and available in the United States: M-M-R II and PRIORIX. These two MMR vaccines, both containing measles, mumps, and rubella viruses, are considered interchangeable for their recommended uses. In addition, the United States also licensed the ProQuad vaccine, which is a combination MMRV vaccine that also protects against varicella (chickenpox).

MMRV (ProQuad) Vaccine

What it is: A single combination shot that protects against measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox).

Pros: Only one injection instead of two. Convenient for parents and providers.

Cons: Studies have shown a slightly higher risk of febrile seizures in children 12–23 months old compared with giving MMR and varicella separately. Not generally recommended as the first dose for toddlers, but may be used for older children.



At the time of approval the burden of illness for these diseases was too low to perform efficacy clinical trials in the US so it was licensed based on “noninferior immunogenicity” of the antigenic components compared with simultaneous administration of MMR vaccine and varicella vaccine. Noninferior immunogenicity refers to a clinical trial outcome where a new vaccine produces a comparable, but not necessarily superior, immune response to a known, reference vaccine. A vaccine that shows noninferior immunogenicity is considered to have a similar effect in generating protective antibodies or other immune responses.

MMR + V (Separate Shots)

What it is: Two separate injections—MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) and V (varicella).

Pros: Lower risk of febrile seizures in young children compared to MMRV. Preferred for the first dose at 12–15 months.

Cons: Two injections instead of one. Slightly less convenient.



🏛 History of Recommendations for MMRV

2006 – ACIP Recommendation

In 2006, shortly after ProQuad (MMRV) was licensed, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended it as an option for routine childhood immunization. At that time, MMRV was considered interchangeable with giving the MMR and varicella vaccines separately, with the added benefit of fewer injections. The convenience factor was emphasized—one needle instead of two—making it an appealing choice for both parents and providers.

2008 – Safety Concern Identified

By 2008, however, post-licensure safety studies revealed a drawback: children 12–23 months old who received MMRV had about twice the risk of febrile seizures compared to those who got MMR and varicella as separate shots. In response, ACIP updated its guidance in 2009. For the first dose in toddlers, providers were advised to use MMR and varicella separately, reserving MMRV as an alternative only if parents specifically preferred fewer injections. For the second dose in older children (4–6 years), MMRV remained a recommended and often preferred option, since the seizure risk was no longer a concern.

Key Points:

increased risk of febrile seizure (lasting up to 15 mins) with MMRV after first dose is significantly different then receiving MMR+V

MMR increased risk (RR 2.83) 8-14 days after vaccination compared to unvaccinated

children aged 12–23 months vaccinated with varicella vaccine identified no increased risk for febrile seizures during 0–30 days after vaccination

There is no increased risk of febrile seizures after vaccination with MMRV vaccine in children aged 4 through 6 years It is difficult to assess risk after second dose; are children not getting the second dose after having seizure after first dose? Is there selection bias?



2009 – Updated Guidance

In 2009 the recommendation was updated to either MMR vaccine and varicella vaccine or MMRV vaccine may be used for the first dose of measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella vaccination at age 12–47 months. However, CDC provided implementation guidance that unless the parent or caregiver expressed a preference for the MMRV vaccine, CDC recommended that MMR vaccine and varicella vaccine be administered for the first dose in this age group.

Current Practice

Today, MMRV is licensed for ages 12 months–12 years, but many providers follow the guidance:

Dose 1 (12–47 months): MMR + V separately (to reduce seizure risk).

Dose 2 (≥4 years): MMRV can be used, often preferred for convenience (1 shot instead of 2).

📌 Recommendations (CDC / ACIP Guidance)

First dose (12–15 months): MMR + V (separate shots) is preferred to reduce seizure risk.

Second dose (4–6 years): Either MMRV or MMR + V is acceptable; MMRV is often chosen for convenience since the seizure risk is minimal in older children.MMRV (Proquad) licensed 2005 12 mos to 12 years

🌡️ Febrile Seizures and Fever in Children

Febrile seizures are seizures that occur in children with a fever. Febrile seizures are brief convulsions that can happen in young children when a fever spikes quickly, often during a viral illness. The simple type may last for a few seconds up to 15 minutes and the complex type may last longer than 15 minutes. They are most common in infants and young children, typically between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. About 2–5% of children will experience at least one febrile seizure, and vaccines that cause a temporary fever—such as MMR, MMRV, or even the flu shot—can occasionally trigger one.

Cody Meissner, MD, who has served on both CDC and FDA vaccine advisory committees and is a professor of pediatrics at Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine pointed out that febrile seizures during illnesses are relatively common in young children and—though they are understandably alarming in families—typically resolve quickly with no long-term impacts.

Every child responds differently after seizures. It’s common for children to feel confused and tired when they regain consciousness. Children may need a few minutes until they start acting more like themselves.

While less common, if they have several seizures, studies have found that your child might have trouble meeting language development milestones for their age.

Research has also found that complex febrile seizures may slightly increase a child’s risk of recurrence, particularly with younger age, family history, or other factors, and, in rare cases, an increased risk for subsequent epilepsy, especially with complex or prolonged seizures.

NOTE: There is a 15% to 70% chance of a child having another febrile seizure, often within the first two years. This risk is increased in patients younger than 18 months and those with a lower fever, short duration of fever before seizure onset, or a family history of febrile seizures.

⚖️ What Is the Precautionary Principle?

The precautionary principle is a public health and environmental guideline that says:

If an action or policy carries a risk of serious or irreversible harm, and the science isn’t settled yet, we should err on the side of caution and take preventive measures—rather than waiting for complete proof of harm.

In practice, this means:

Instead of assuming something is safe until proven dangerous, the burden of proof shifts to those proposing the action , not to the public who may be harmed.

For example: restricting a chemical, delaying approval of a new drug, or tightening safety standards before definitive evidence shows harm.

The goal is prevention, not reaction—avoiding risks before they turn into crises.

☂️ Think of it as the policy equivalent of grabbing an umbrella when the sky looks stormy—you don’t need to be 100% sure it will rain to act in advance.

Despite its common-sense appeal, the precautionary principle is often overlooked in U.S. public health policy. Instead of acting early to prevent harm, regulators frequently wait for conclusive proof—sometimes after years or even decades of exposure. This approach benefits industries that profit from chemicals, pharmaceuticals, or new technologies, but it leaves the public carrying the risk. In many cases, the U.S. has adopted a “prove harm first” standard rather than a “prevent harm” one, which runs directly against the spirit of precautionary public health.

Applied to childhood vaccines, it means that when there is even a small but known risk, such as febrile seizures with the MMRV vaccine in toddlers, the safer approach should take priority. In short, when children’s health is at stake, prevention and prudence come before convenience.

📝 Conclusion

When it comes to protecting children against measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella, both MMR and MMRV + V offer strong immunity. The main difference lies not in effectiveness, but in safety considerations. Studies have shown that giving MMRV as the first dose in toddlers raises the risk of febrile seizures compared with administering MMR and varicella separately. While these seizures are rare and usually harmless, the risk is significant enough that health authorities recommend caution for the youngest children.

This is where the precautionary principle becomes especially important: when uncertainty exists, especially with infants and children, we should lean toward the safer path. For most families, that means separating the first doses into MMR and varicella shots rather than combining them into MMRV. Later doses, given when the seizure risk is much lower, may be more appropriate for the combination vaccine.

In the end, the decision should always prioritize the child’s well-being—err on the side of caution, because when it comes to kids, safety isn’t just a principle, it’s a responsibility.

