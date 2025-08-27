🍂 The Season of Sweaters (and Sneezes)

It’s that time of year again, fall—the season of cozy sweaters, crisp leaves, and, of course, pumpkin spice everything. The leaves are turning, pumpkin spice lattes are flowing, and everyone is trading in flip-flops for fuzzy socks. But while you’re sipping your latte and marveling at the autumn colors, there’s another seasonal tradition quietly making its rounds: flu shots. Do you really need one this year, or is it just another thing to add to your already crowded to-do list?

In this post, I will break down what flu shots actually do, who benefits most from them, and how to make a smart decision for you and your family—without losing your pumpkin spice vibes. Think of it as your guide to staying healthy this fall, minus the scare tactics and medical jargon.

🤒Flu 101: What It Looks Like

On average, about 8 percent of the U.S. population gets sick from flu each season, with a range of between 3 percent and 11 percent, depending on the season.

Flu isn’t just “a bad cold.” It tends to show up suddenly, like an uninvited guest at your pumpkin-carving party. Flu can cause a mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death. Common symptoms include:

Fever (not everyone with flu will have a fever) and chills

Dry cough and sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle aches and headaches

Fatigue (the kind that makes binge-watching feel like too much effort)

Sometimes vomiting or diarrhea (more common in kids)

While most people recover in about a week, the flu can hit hard and leave you wiped out—sometimes with serious complications like pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus infections, or even hospitalization.

Those at risk for complications include young kids, adults 65+, pregnant women, obese ( people with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 kg/m2 or higher) or anyone with chronic conditions (asthma, heart disease, diabetes, weakened immunity).

🛌 Caring for the Flu (If It Finds You)

If the flu does strike, self-care is your best defense:

Rest up. Your body needs downtime to let your immune system do its work

Stay hydrated. Think water, broth, or electrolyte drinks—not just pumpkin spice lattes

Ease the fever and aches. Over-the-counter pain relievers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen can help

Cough drops / throat lozenges — soothe sore throats

Comfort counts. Humidifiers (helps with cough and congestion), tea with honey, and soft blankets can do wonders

Antiviral medications (like oseltamivir Tamiflu, zanamivir Relenza, baloxavir Xofluza) may be prescribed by a healthcare provider, especially if:

You’re at high risk of complications , or

Treatment starts within the first 48 hours of symptom onset

From Needle to Nasal Spray: Your Guide to This Season’s Flu Vaccines

Flu shots first became available to the public in the United States in 1945, after researchers Jonas Salk and Thomas Francis developed an inactivated influenza vaccine during World War II. Originally created for the military in 1942 to help protect troops from outbreaks, the vaccine was soon licensed for civilian use once its effectiveness was proven. At that time, the vaccine targeted only two influenza strains, but over the decades it has evolved—from bivalent, to trivalent in the 1970s, to quadrivalent formulations in 2012.

💉Flu Shots are currently recommended for:

Kids over 6 months to 59 months ( 5 yo)

Adults over 65

Pregnant people

Anyone with chronic health conditions

Caregivers, healthcare workers, and basically anyone who doesn’t want to be the one spreading germs around the Thanksgiving table.

Traditional flu shots are the classic needle-based vaccines given intramuscularly most people think of when flu season rolls around. They use inactivated (killed) flu viruses, meaning they can’t cause infection but still teach your immune system how to fight off the real thing.

Today there are many different formulations approved for use in the US—egg-grown, cell-based, recombinant, and live attenuated. Flu shots are categorized by their manufacturing process, target age group, and method of administration. Shots come in a few versions—standard dose for the general population, as well as high-dose or adjuvanted formulas made specifically for adults over 65 who need a stronger immune boost.

For the 2025–2026 flu season, the FDA has recommended that all influenza vaccines for use in the U.S. be trivalent, meaning they protect against three flu viruses (two A strains and one B strain), a switch from the previous quadrivalent vaccines (two A strains and two B strains).

FluMist, a needle-free nasal spray, approved for self-administration

And for the needle-shy? There’s FluMist, a nasal spray vaccine now even available for at-home use in some states.

FluMist is a live attenuated (LAIV) nasal spray “vaccine” for the prevention of influenza. Initially approved by the FDA in 2003 for use in individuals 5 through 49 years of age, in 2007, the FDA approved the use of FluMist to include children 2 through 5 years of age. It has since had a variable history of use, including periods of strong preference and a temporary halt in recommendations due to low effectiveness.

FluMist was deemed ineffective against the H1N1 virus during the 2013-2014 and 2015-2016 flu seasons prompting the ACIP and CDC to stop recommending using the nasal spray vaccine for two consecutive flu seasons, 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 seasons.

During the 2013-2014 flu season, the nasal spray showed no measurable effectiveness against the pandemic H1N1 virus in kids ages 2-8 years old. During the winter of the 2015-2016 flu season efficacy among children 2-17 was only 3 percent, essentially providing no protective benefit.

Since the 2017-2018 season, the manufacturer reformulated the nasal spray vaccine and ACIP restored its recommendation. Because of limited use, there have been no effectiveness estimates in the US since LAIV was recommended again in the 2018-2019 influenza season.

Despite the lack of data on efficacy of FluMist, the FDA approved FluMist for self-administration by eligible individuals aged 18–49 in 2024, as well as administration by a caregiver for children and adolescents aged 2–17 as a convenient way to increase vaccination rates.

Ravi Jhaveri, MD, Professor of Pediatrics (Infectious Diseases), Northwestern University School of Medicine, Chicago, US, said: "For the first time, families and caregivers will be able to protect themselves against influenza with a needle-free, self-administered vaccine, from the convenience of their own home. Each year, influenza poses a significant burden for people, society and health systems; additional tools to increase access to vaccinations, while also reducing disparities, are critical."

This approval was expanded this year and for the 2025–2026 season, FluMist has been approved for delivery through the FluMist Home program, enabling self- or caregiver-administration in eligible individuals in 34 states for those aged 2 to 49 years old.

🫁 Improper Administration Leads to Poor Efficacy

Interestingly, FluMist has the potential to be more effective than the traditional shot because it’s delivered right where the flu virus naturally enters—the nose and throat. This route not only stimulates a strong local mucosal immune response but also boosts the systemic immune system.

The catch, however, is that its performance can be limited if the spray is improperly administered. In my own research on delivering influenza vaccines through fine aerosols, I found that the way the vaccine is deposited in the airway can make a big difference in how well it works.

LAIV (FluMist™) is administered using a Becton-Dickenson AccuSpray™ device which generates large vaccine particles (mass median aerosol diameter (MMAD), >70 μm), and is a high speed spray. Particle size and speed are key factors that determine where an aerosol will deposit in the airway. Because large fast-moving particles cannot navigate narrow airway passages, the largest particles tend to be trapped in the external nares and do not reach the internal nasal airways which are the target of nasal vaccination. In addition, droplets deposited in the nose tend to drip out, reducing the acceptability of nasal sprays. The large droplets which do enter the nasal airways tend to roll back toward the pharynx causing unpleasant sensation; a common complaint in people receiving nasal sprays. These droplets also have limited surface contact with the nasal airway tissues and limited residence time in the nasal airway which may reduce their immunologic impact.

If trained clinicians struggle to administer FluMist correctly, how realistic is it to expect the general public to do it flawlessly at home? The vaccine depends on precise delivery into both nostrils to spark a strong immune response, and any misstep—like spraying too shallowly, too quickly, or not evenly—can chip away at its effectiveness. It’s a clever idea in theory (a quick spray instead of a needle), but in practice, the margin for error is much higher than with a simple flu shot.

🌬️ Shedding and Transmission of FluMist

Another drawback of FluMist is the possibility of shedding and transmission. Because it’s a live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV), FluMist contains weakened flu viruses that can still replicate in the nasopharynx—the back of your nose and throat. As a result, some people who receive FluMist may “shed” small amounts of the vaccine virus in their nasal secretions for a short time after getting the spray.

Shedding occurs mostly in the first few days (1–5 days post-vaccination), but can occasionally last up to ~3 weeks with peak shedding within 2–3 days.

Shedding is more common and at higher levels in young children (<5 years) compared to adults.

Studies show that transmission of the attenuated viruses is also possible.

From the package insert: A prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial was performed in a daycare setting in children younger than 3 years of age to assess the transmission of vaccine viruses from a vaccinated individual to a non-vaccinated individual. A total of 197 children 8 through 36 months of age were randomized to receive one dose of FluMist.

At least one vaccine strain was isolated from 80% of FluMist recipients; strains were recovered from 1-21 days post vaccination. Ten influenza isolates (9 influenza A, 1 influenza B) were cultured from a total of seven placebo subjects. One placebo subject had mild symptomatic Type B virus infection confirmed as a transmitted vaccine virus by a FluMist recipient in the same playgroup.

With documented transmission of one Type B in one placebo subject and possible transmission of Type A viruses in four placebo subjects, the probability of acquiring a transmitted vaccine virus was estimated to be 2.4% (95% CI: 0.13, 4.6) using the Reed-Frost model.

At the end of the day, FluMist is a clever idea that just hasn’t lived up to its pumpkin-spice-level hype. Sure, the nasal spray sounds easier and needle-free, but between tricky administration and mixed results in past seasons, it’s not exactly the cozy fall essential you want to rely on. If your goal is staying healthy enough to enjoy apple-picking, hayrides, and yes, yet another latte, the traditional flu shot is the better option.

Or is it? 🍂

Stay tuned for the next installment, where we’ll dig into a surprising twist: how repeated annual flu shots may actually reduce protective immunity over time.

