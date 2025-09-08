Effectiveness of influenza vaccines vary year to year

On average, about 8% of the US population becomes ill from influenza each season, with a range of between 3 percent and 11 percent, depending on the season. During the 2022-2023 influenza season, an estimated 31 million people developed illness from influenza, 14 million visited a healthcare provider for influenza, with 360,000 hospitalizations, and 21,000 deaths.

Traditional flu shots rolled out each fall and given intramuscularly contain three different flu strains, two influenza A (H1N1 and H3N2) and one influenza B strain. The strains to be included in the flu shots are chosen annually by global experts based on surveillance of circulating viruses, with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommending the components for the Northern Hemisphere's upcoming flu season. The goal is to match the vaccine to the viruses predicted to be most common, but the fast-evolving nature of the influenza virus means experts constantly track its evolution to keep vaccines effective.

Because flu is unpredictable, some years the vaccine is a better match than others. However, even in seasons where the match isn’t perfect, some “experts” suggest that flu shots may still provide protection by reducing complications, and slowing virus spread. They suggest that while flu shots don’t prevent every infection, they may “significantly reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”

According to the CDC, on average seasonal flu vaccines in the U.S. deliver 40% to 60% protection when well matched to the strains in circulation. During seasons when the influenza vaccine is not a perfect match to circulating strains, its effectiveness in preventing infection can be as low as 20% to 30%.

NOTE: According to the FDA, the benchmark for approval of COVID “vaccines” was 50% efficacy meaning a vaccine must “prevent disease or decrease its severity in at least 50 percent of people who are vaccinated.”

Usually when H3N2 is the predominant circulating strain it causes more serious illness and the vaccine is less effective. A metanalysis of 76 published vaccine effectiveness (VE) studies conducted in countries in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres after the 2009-2010 flu pandemic found flu vaccines performed the best against influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses followed by influenza B viruses and were least effective against influenza A(H3N2) viruses. Although this was found to not be true when FluMist, the live attenuated virus vaccine was used. It has much lower efficacy against the H1N1 strain.

For example, in 2017–2018, most (69%) influenza infections were caused by A(H3N2) viruses. At the same time, overall vaccine effectiveness for the A(H1N1)pdm09 component of influenza vaccine was about 64%, whereas for the A(H3N2) subtype vaccine effectiveness was about 24%.

Across all the studies included in the meta-analysis, the pooled VE estimate against all influenza viruses for the Northern Hemisphere was 37 percent. For influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses, the pooled VE estimate for the Northern Hemisphere was 56 percent. For influenza A(H3N2) viruses, the pooled VE estimate for the Northern Hemisphere was 22 percent.

Influenza shot during the 2024-2025 season had negative efficacy

A landmark study from the Cleveland Clinic evaluated the effectiveness of the influenza vaccine during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season. Among 53,402 employees, 43,857 (82.1%) had received the influenza vaccine by the end of the study. Influenza occurred in 1,079 (2.02%) during the study.

The study found that the risk of influenza was significantly higher for the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated state (HR, 1.27; 95% C.I., 1.07 – 1.51; P = 0.007), yielding a calculated vaccine effectiveness of −26.9% (95% C.I., −55.0 to −6.6%).

Contrary to expectations, those vaccinated demonstrated a 27% higher likelihood of contracting influenza compared to the unvaccinated group suggesting that the vaccine was not effective in preventing influenza during the 2024-2025 winter flu season.

Repeated annual immunization with influenza vaccine are less well protected against influenza

Annual seasonal influenza vaccination is currently recommended in some countries. However, vaccine effectiveness might attenuate with repeated administration.

A growing list of studies have suggested that receipt of influenza vaccine in prior years may diminish the effectiveness of the current-season’s vaccinations. The possibility that repeated influenza vaccination might reduce protective immunity was first raised several decades ago.

The first study to report reduced vaccine effectiveness in repeat vaccinees came from a 1970s vaccine trial in an English boarding school, which observed that infection rates were higher for boys vaccinated in the current and previous season than for boys receiving their first vaccination.

A comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis has explored whether getting a flu shot two seasons in a row weakens protection compared to just getting vaccinated in the current season. The authors pooled data from 41 studies, including both observational research and randomized trials. Vaccine effectiveness (VE) was compared across groups: current season only, previous season only, both seasons, and neither season.

Findings show that VE is slightly lower for those vaccinated in both the current and prior seasons compared with those vaccinated only in the current season:

Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 : ΔVE of –9% (95% CI: –16 to –1)

Influenza A(H3N2) : ΔVE of –18% (95% CI: –26 to –11)

Influenza B: ΔVE of –7% (95% CI: –14 to 0)

As expected, vaccine effectiveness against influenza A(H3N2) viruses appeared to be reduced most by repeated vaccination. The authors conclude that although vaccination in the previous year attenuates vaccine effectiveness, vaccination in two consecutive years provides better protection than does no vaccination.

Most adult humans have been repeatedly exposed to influenza (either through vaccination or through exposure to virus, or both) so the capacity of vaccination to update immunity against new influenza viruses might be limited by pre-existing immunity.

Because ferrets, the gold standard small-animal model for studying influenza, are initially naive to influenza antigens, a study by researchers at CDC used ferrets to test the effect of repeated versus single vaccination on protection against influenza with fewer confounders than in humans with complex immune histories due to prior vaccination and/or infection, as well as directly testing protective efficacy by challenge.

Researchers found that ferrets receiving influenza vaccine in the current season only were more protected against challenge than were those receiving vaccine in sequential seasons, although the latter were better protected than were non-immunized ferrets.

Ferrets that were immunized with commercial quadrivalent influenza vaccine twice about 10 months apart showed more weight loss and slower recovery of body weight, and shed higher titers of virus than those immunized only in the current season.

Original Antigenic Sin and Repeated Flu Shots

Studies in humans that have found that repeat vaccination recipients tended to have lower B-cell responses and antibody titers than those immunized in the current season only.

Original antigenic sin helps explain why repeated annual flu shots don’t always deliver perfect protection. When you get vaccinated every year, your immune system often re-activates the memory of earlier strains instead of fully adapting to the new ones in that season’s vaccine.

🧬 What Is “Original Antigenic Sin”?

“Original Antigenic Sin” (OAS) is a catchy name for a quirk in how our immune system works. Basically, your immune system never forgets its first encounter with the flu virus (or flu vaccine). That first exposure becomes its “imprint.”

That means:

When you’re later exposed to new flu strains, instead of starting fresh, your immune system tends to rely on the old antibodies it built the first time around.

✅ Helpful if the new flu strain looks a lot like the old one. If the strains are similar, this “imprinting” can still offer good protection.

❌ Not so great if the new strain is very different, because your body may cling to its “first love” and ignore the new details. But if the circulating flu virus has drifted away from what your immune system remembers, your body may mount a less effective defense, relying too heavily on those old antibodies.

This “imprint effect” is one reason researchers think repeated annual flu vaccination might sometimes look less effective. Your body may be boosting those older antibodies rather than generating brand-new ones to match the current vaccine strains. Thus people who get flu shots year after year have slightly lower vaccine effectiveness compared to those who only get the shot in the current season.

👉 Think of it like this: your immune system is that friend who insists on ordering the same pumpkin spice latte every fall, even when the café menu has totally changed. Familiar, comforting—but not always the best match for what’s actually on offer.

It is also possible that repeated vaccination with inactivated influenza vaccine induces a population of antibodies that are suboptimal for protection. Further research is needed to better understand the specific subpopulations of antibodies induced by various influenza vaccination regimens, and how the different subpopulations interact with virus infections.

🍂In summary: research shows that people who get flu shots every year sometimes have slightly lower protection than those vaccinated only in the current season. So, is repeated vaccination still better than no shot at all? This can be challenging to answer given the complex immune histories due to prior vaccination and/or infection—but ultimately, it’s up to you to decide whether you’ll roll up your sleeve this fall… and next fall… and the one after that.

