Smith's Virology Blog

Smith's Virology Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Rachel Taylor's avatar
Dr Rachel Taylor
5h

Love this - you know how I detest “safe and effective”. I am of the opinion that people should do what they feel is best for themselves medically as long as they have the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Sargeant's avatar
Karen Sargeant
7h

Very good - thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Smith Virologist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture