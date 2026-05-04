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Sounds Like Nonsense's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense
8d

Del Bigtree measles, they never had herd immunity never will, only natural immunity is lifelong, injection immunity wanes in everyone.

https://t.me/delbigtree/134 ➡️🔴➡️

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