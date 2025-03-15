Source: https://rumble.com/v6qfst2-the-truth-behind-all-the-risky-virus-research-dr-jennifer-smith-pt-2.html

“The Culture Crossroads with Andrew Southwick” is dedicated to digging into different topics that touch on our beliefs, freedoms, and current events, all from a grounded faith-focused, conservative viewpoint.

Andrew welcomes virologist and public health professional, Dr. Jennifer Smith, for an in depth conversation on the reasons that risky virus research like gain of function occurs, the reality behind pandemic level pathogens, and much more.

Part 1 https://rumble.com/v6qfgom-the-truth-behind-risky-virus-research-pt-1-dr.-jennifer-smith.html

Thanks for reading Smith's Virology Blog! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment