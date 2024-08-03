The routine vaccination schedule for dogs is backed by law makers

Two types of vaccinations are recommended for dogs: core and noncore. Core vaccines are required for all dogs and puppies, while noncore vaccines are optional and depend on your dog's lifestyle and where you live. While it is suggested that some dogs do not need every vaccine and this decision is between you and your veterinarian (or is it? keep reading to find out). Some vaccines, like the rabies vaccine, are required by law in most states.

In addition, there is a 9-in-1 vaccine. Canine Spectra® 9 vaccine is designed for subcutaneous vaccinations of healthy dogs 6 weeks of age or older as an aid in the prevention of disease caused by Canine Distemper, infectious Canine Hepatitis, Canine Adenovirus Type 2 (CAV-2), Canine Parainfluenza, Canine Parvovirus Type 2b, Leptospira Canicola, Leptospira Grippotyphosa, Leptospira Icterohaemorrhagiae, Leptospira Pomona.

There is also a canine influenza vaccine, although not recommended for routine use. To be fully vaccinated against influenza, dogs should receive two initial sets of vaccinations followed by a yearly booster.

There is a difference of opinion about having your adult dog vaccinated every year. Some vets believe too many vaccinations in adult dogs pose health risks. But others disagree, saying that yearly vaccinations will prevent dangerous diseases such as distemper. However, recent research indicates that not all vaccines require yearly boosters.

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which grants commercial licenses for pet vaccines, was not approving any for COVID-19. And why would they even need to?

"Cats and dogs don't play an important role in the maintenance or transmission of the disease to humans," says William Karesh, executive vice president for health and policy at EcoHealth Alliance (you may have heard of this organization in another context), a nonprofit that tracks emerging diseases in animals. As a result, he says, "There's no need for a vaccine from a public health standpoint."

The "data do not indicate that such a vaccine would have value," according to the agency. Although, "Companies are still free to do research and development on these vaccines," USDA spokesperson Joelle Hayden tells Science, "but without a license, they can't sell or distribute them."

However, a U.S. veterinary pharmaceutical company, Zoetis (just wait until you find out what company this one is associated with) was working on a COVID vaccine for mink and pets. Data presented by the company showed cats and dogs mounted a strong immune response to the viral molecule, or antigen, although it's not yet clear whether it was enough to protect them against infection.

Zoetis, decided to supply the vaccine to zoos* on an experimental basis, and committed to donating 26,000 doses — enough to vaccinate 13,000 animals. The development meant that many zoo-dwelling cats, like lions and tigers, were getting vaccinated. Why would zoo animals need to be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2? They claim that zoo animals had a lot of exposure to people but I thought most zoos were closed during the pandemic.

Veterinary vaccines are a multi-billion dollar business

The global veterinary vaccines market size was valued at USD 10.38 billion in 2023. The market is projected to grow from USD 10.94 billion in 2024 to USD 18.45 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period.

North America dominated the global market with a share of 45.38% in 2023.

Zoetis has quickly risen to prominence as a key player in the global animal health sector. Zoetis, the largest animal vaccine company generated some 8.5 billion U.S. dollars in revenue in 2023, up 6% compared to the 8.1 billion dollars in the preceding year.

Zoetis provides vaccines, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and genetics designed for both livestock and companion animals. Zoetis was established in 2013 through a spin-off from top pharma company Pfizer's animal health division. Pfizer spun off its 83% interest in Zoetis on May 16, 2013, making Zoetis a fully independent company on February 1, 2013. The spinoff was considered a success, with Zoetis' share price increasing by more than 74% after going public.

Corruption extends to the companion animal and livestock industry

Though the FDA regulates human vaccines, the USDA regulates veterinary vaccines, in part, because the first animal vaccines were for livestock. The USDA has retained oversight of veterinary biologics (e.g., vaccines), which now includes vaccines for companion animals such as cats and dogs. It is no secret that conflicts of interest are riddled throughout the government, including the FDA and USDA. It is well known that the FDA has a “revolving door” with the same pharmaceutical companies that the agency regulates.

Both the FDA and USDA are often staffed by former lobbyists of the meat and poultry industries, and some who are even particularly high-level appointees who had contributed heavily to political campaigns of members of Congress. There is even a website where you can search people who have been through the “revolving door” of lobby groups and government agencies.

A recent report discovered that the USDA has shifted from being a people's agency to an agency for corporate agriculture. The report commissioned by the Agribusiness Accountability Initiative, a network of family farm and public interest groups identified five areas as being influenced by the ties USDA officials have with corporations: biotech foods, mad cow disease, captive supply in meatpacking, concentrated animal feeding operations and meat inspection policies.

Given all this, it is not difficult to believe that the corruption extends to animal health companies in that there are ties between USDA officials and leading animal health companies.

Vaccines required for dog grooming

In my experience the corruption with veterinary vaccines extends to the level of veterinary clinics and veterinarians. Sharing here this anecdote from my own experience with this issue.

While living in Georgia I would take Allie to get groomed at a animal hospital, Companion Animal Hospital. They did a great job with grooming and it was close to my house.

Allie sleeping in her favorite spot.

After years of getting her groomed there, I was told they were requiring all pets to have the canine influenza vaccine in order to be dropped off for grooming going forward. As an expert in the field of influenza and working at the University of Georgia at a Center of Excellence for influenza I found this requirement to be quite odd.

Canine influenza virus (CIV) was first observed in racing greyhounds in Florida in 2004. However, serum collected from racing Greyhounds between 1984 and 2004 and tested for canine influenza virus (CIV) in 2007 had positive tests going as far back as 1999. Dogs housed in groups or exposed to transient populations of other dogs, such as dogs at the racetrack, shelter, or dog daycare environments, were at the greatest risk of exposure to CIV. Merck Animal Health launched the first canine influenza vaccine – NOBIVAC® Canine Flu H3N8 – in 2009. I knew that canine influenza was not a widespread issue in the US and there had not been any confirmed cases in pet dogs in Georgia at the time. Canine influenza H3N2 didn’t emerge as an epidemic in the U.S. until 2015.

So why would my little couch potato dog need to get a flu shot to be groomed? She didn’t fit into any of the high risk categories and was at the clinic only an hour or two every few months. Come to find out one of the veterinarians who worked at the animal hospital at the time played a role in the development the canine flu shot. And now it made sense.

Luckily, they weren’t the only game in town. I found another groomer and Allie never received a canine influenza shot.

