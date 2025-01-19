Bird Flu Hysteria or Real Concern? Breaking Down CDC’s New Guidance with Dr. Jennifer Smith

Watch the full discussion here: https://rumble.com/v6aeuug-1.17-bird-flu-hysteria-or-real-concern-breaking-down-cdcs-new-guidance-with.html

Join me, Nurse Jodi O’Malley on Nurses Out Loud as I sit down with Dr. Jennifer Smith, an immunologist, virologist, and whistleblower who exposed critical truths during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Smith, author of Pandemic in Paradise, will share her expertise on the history of bird flu in humans, host range restriction, and the impact of mRNA on immune suppression.

We’ll discuss the CDC’s latest guidance recommending faster bird flu testing in hospitalized patients, despite no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

People hospitalized for flu should be tested for bird flu within 24 hours, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday, in an expansion of the agency's efforts to tackle increasing infections in humans.

Is this science or fear-driven policy? How could these measures affect hospitals, families, and biosecurity on farms?

Tune in as we separate fact from fiction and explore whether we’re heading for another round of unnecessary restrictions. Don’t miss this eye-opening discussion! For more about Dr. Smith’s work, visit her Substack at smithvirologist.substack.com or her website at smithvirologist.com

Find us all on nursesoutloud.com

