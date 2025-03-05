I recently had an interesting discussion with Andrew Southwick of Culture Crossroads.

“The Culture Crossroads with Andrew Southwick” is dedicated to digging into different topics that touch on our beliefs, freedoms, and current events, all from a grounded faith-focused, conservative viewpoint.

We cover several topics from the death of a child from measles, the definition of a vaccine, mRNA as a vaccine platform, the increase in virus outbreaks and the role of the global mass mRNA injection campaign via immune suppression, immune tolerance and immune exhaustion. We also discuss the severe 2024-2025 influenza season and ‘detoxing’ the body from mRNA injections.

Stay tune for part 2 of our conversation.

