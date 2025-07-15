DID THE FDA AND CDC JUST PULL A FAST ONE? VIROLOGIST CALLS OUT mRNA INCONSISTENCIES & BIBLICAL TRUTH DEFENDED

On this powerful episode of The Culture Crossroads with Andrew Southwick, virologist Dr. Jennifer Smith joins the show to expose troubling inconsistencies in the FDA and CDC’s latest stance on the mRNA COVID injections. Dr. Smith brings scientific clarity to what she believes are misleading health directives that ignore real risks and long-term effects.

1:03 FDA changes recommendation for COVID-19 genetic vaccine

4:10 Dr. Smith unpacks changes to the recommendation

5:55 new COVID-19 genetic vaccine approval based on immunogenicity studies

9:19 impact of antibodies on prevention of infection

12:30 changes to primary endpoint for approval of COVID-19 genetic vaccines

15:00 removal of FDA approved products from the market

17:37 use of genetic vaccines in pregnant women

19:00 new boosters shown to be ineffective

21:05 continued use of mRNA for “vaccines”

23:09 no clinical trials on multiple sequential injections of mRNA “vaccines”

25:00 “Big Tech” influence on Trump administration and vaccine testing

29:34 spectrum of infected and injected across the population and how that complicates treatment

33:14 the answer was always early treatment

