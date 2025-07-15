Unpacking the FDA's Shifting Guidance on mRNA COVID Vaccines
Another Great Conversation with Andrew Southwick of Culture Crossroads
DID THE FDA AND CDC JUST PULL A FAST ONE? VIROLOGIST CALLS OUT mRNA INCONSISTENCIES & BIBLICAL TRUTH DEFENDED
Full Episode can be viewed here: https://www.bektv.plus/series/culturecrossroads
On this powerful episode of The Culture Crossroads with Andrew Southwick, virologist Dr. Jennifer Smith joins the show to expose troubling inconsistencies in the FDA and CDC’s latest stance on the mRNA COVID injections. Dr. Smith brings scientific clarity to what she believes are misleading health directives that ignore real risks and long-term effects.
1:03 FDA changes recommendation for COVID-19 genetic vaccine
4:10 Dr. Smith unpacks changes to the recommendation
5:55 new COVID-19 genetic vaccine approval based on immunogenicity studies
9:19 impact of antibodies on prevention of infection
12:30 changes to primary endpoint for approval of COVID-19 genetic vaccines
15:00 removal of FDA approved products from the market
17:37 use of genetic vaccines in pregnant women
19:00 new boosters shown to be ineffective
21:05 continued use of mRNA for “vaccines”
23:09 no clinical trials on multiple sequential injections of mRNA “vaccines”
25:00 “Big Tech” influence on Trump administration and vaccine testing
29:34 spectrum of infected and injected across the population and how that complicates treatment
33:14 the answer was always early treatment