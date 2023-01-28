I am a passionate virologist with a unique combination of experience and expertise that bridges both the research side and public health of infectious diseases.

"Even before attending college, I enjoyed reading about prions, Ebola virus, and 1918 influenza. I wanted to be a virus hunter. I wanted to go to the jungles of Africa and find the natural host of Ebola virus. Instead I ended up working with chickens."

My name is Dr. Jennifer Smith. I have three degrees in microbiology with a Phd in Microbiology and Molecular Cell Sciences. I have spent most of my career working with respiratory viruses particularly influenza. After receiving my Master's degree in Medical Microbiology from the University of Georgia I took a position in a cutting-edge research laboratory at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. I was trained by world-renowned virologist Dr. Robert Webster and worked with Nobel prize winning immunologist Dr. Peter Doherty .

At St. Jude’s I managed an animal biosafety level 3 containment laboratory while studying both avian and human influenza viruses. My efforts and those of the team were rewarded by the development of an efficacious H5N3 poultry vaccine (Poulvac FluFend iAI H5N3 RG), as well as, an H5N1 vaccine to be stockpiled for use in immunizing humans against this lethal strain of virus. My doctoral work on the ecology and evolution of avian influenza viruses had an impact on policies and practices regarding the sale of poultry in live animal markets in Southeast Asia.

Upon completion of my doctoral degree, I joined the NIAID Center of Excellence for Influenza Research and Surveillance (CEIRS) at the University of Georgia. It was there that I worked on projects in conjunction with CDC to improve mass vaccination using small droplet aerosols and nasal delivery. I then moved on to a contract research organization where I managed a government contract to test candidate vaccines against viral hemorrhagic fever viruses before the program was cancelled in 2013.

In 2016, I transitioned from research science to public health, taking a position as an epidemiological specialist in the Disease Outbreak Control Division at the Hawaii Department of Health (HDOH) in the Disease Outbreak Control Division, Diseases Investigation Branch. I conducted disease investigations of communicable diseases of key public health interest and also served as the influenza surveillance coordinator analyzing data and preparing the weekly influenza surveillance report.

During the Pandemic I was ignored, sidelined, censored and ultimately discharged from my position.

In 2020, I was instrumental in the COVID-19 pandemic response efforts by identifying and investigating over 700 cases COVID-19 including contact tracing. I knew something was very wrong in March 2020 when I discovered how the PCR testing for SARS-CoV-2 was being done and realized the fundamental flaws with the assay. I collected hundreds if not thousands of data points along with epidemiological data showing that 'asymptomatic' individuals were mostly false positives. Subsequently, after calling out the lies of the HDOH leadership on the contact tracing program in August 2020, I was briefly put on paid leave. After being brought back in November 2020, I was sidelined, having been removed from the COVID-19 response efforts, and underutilized.

In May 2021 HDOH leadership cited posts I made on social media to discharge me from my position without cause. They claimed I was making statements which contradicted the position of the HDOH and disparaged them. I was also subsequently removed from LinkedIn in the fall of 2021 without explanation.

In July 2021 filed a lawsuit against the state of Hawaii and HDOH for whistleblower retaliation, violation of my freedom of expression and lack of due process among other things. I am also working through the grievance process with the union.

I have since published a book about the pandemic response in Hawaii entitled Pandemic in Paradise: An Insider’s View of COVID Corruption in Hawaii which was released in November 2022. This is an historic account of the response efforts and the corruption that occurred in Hawaii. This book is available everywhere books are sold. If you are interested in a signed copy please comment below or message me.

Since I have been censored on other social media platforms such as LinkedIn and Facebook, I am turning to this platform to be able to share my voice without fear of reprisal. I am starting this blog in order to share valid, science based information to help educate and inform people on various topics of public health interest so that people can make the best decisions for themselves and their families. My goal is to assist in the fight to bring integrity and honesty back to medicine, science and public health.

