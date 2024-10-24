FDA-approved Librela (Solensia) is killing pets

A concerning trend has emerged surrounding an FDA-approved drug that, despite its official approval, has been linked to serious health issues and even fatalities in pets. It’s crucial for pet owners to be informed and vigilant about the medications administered to their furry companions.

This particular drug, originally intended to treat osteoarthritis in animals, has been touted for its effectiveness. However, reports have surfaced of severe side effects and adverse reactions in many pets, raising alarms among veterinarians and pet owners alike.

I came across a post on Facebook in a grief support group for those who lost a beloved pet and it piqued my interest so I started to dive down this rabbit hole. At this point I should not be shocked by what I found but what I uncovered was utterly heartbreaking.

Posted October 20, 2024 to Grief and support for loss of a beloved pet

I started researching and came across many similar posts. There are hundreds of posts with very similar descriptions of pets that declined and eventually had to be euthanized or died after receiving a Librela injection.

Posted October 9, 2024 to Grief and support for loss of a beloved pet

This was a comment posted in response to the post about cancer: Yes: many reports in this group of sudden cancer diagnosis, tumors, etc. Librela blocks nerve growth factor, a protein critical to the functioning of every system and organ including the immune system. Disrupt the immune system and cancer can take over.

There is a Facebook group, LIBRELA (BERANSA, SOLENSIA)- The TRUTH , dedicated to this issue with over 30K followers

This is posted on the About page for the group

Within HOURS of receiving the injection, my dog developed LIFE-THREATENING symptoms that nearly killed him. They were so severe, and horrific to watch, and most LASTED FOR WEEKS, and some are now PERMANENT (like bladder and bowel incontinence, nerve damage, partial blindness, and seizures). So... THAT is why I created this group… To get to the TRUTH!

What is Librela/Solensia?

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis in dogs; it is estimated that it affects at least 25 percent of dogs at some point in their lifetime. OA is a degenerative and painful condition of the joints in which the normal cartilage cushion in the joints breaks down. Eventually, the bones in the joint rub against each other, causing pain, decreased joint movement, and sometimes formation of bone spurs or other changes in and around the joint. OA continues to get worse over time.

Librela, approved in May 2023, is the first mAb the FDA has approved for use in dogs. Librela is a monthly injectable monoclonal antibody (mAb), bedinvetmab, therapy for dogs with osteoarthritis pain. (Note: Librela is sold by Zoetis, a spinoff from Pfizer) Solensia (frunevetmab) is the same type of mAb therapy approved for use in cats.

Antibodies are parts of your immune system. They seek out the antigens (foreign materials) and stick to them in order to destroy them. Monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in a laboratory produced using a biological manufacturing process involving live cells. Monoclonal antibodies are clones of a single antibody, meaning they are exact copies of one antibody. They are produced by cloning a unique white blood cell, and all subsequent antibodies are derived from that cell. (Note: the “mab” at the end of the name denotes it as a mAb) Monoclonal antibodies bind to specific targets in the body and are used for diagnosis, disease treatment and research.

Mechanism of action of Librela/Solensia

Bedinvetmab works by binding to canine nerve growth factor (NGF), a protein that's elevated in dogs with osteoarthritis.

The involvement of nerve-growth factor in pain sensation is mainly a result of its interaction with a cell receptor called tropomyosin receptor kinase A (TrkA). Normally when NGF binds to TrkA receptors it leads to the production of chemical transmitters (such as substance P) that are involved in pain sensation and the release of inflammatory substances from immune cells.

The inability of bedinvetmab-bound nerve-growth factor to interact with TrkA receptors that are involved in pain sensation leads to a reduction in pain. Binding of the mAB to NGF thereby prevents the pain signal from reaching the brain and interacting with its receptors.

In essence this therapy is just masking the pain and not doing anything to actually mitigate the arthritic condition itself or the underlying inflammatory disease process causing the arthritis. The dog then feels no pain and continues normal activities which can exacerbate the condition thereby INCREASING joint damage.

As a side note, in some contexts, Trk A is oncogenic (cancer causing), in other contexts TrkA has the ability to induced terminal differentiation in cancer cells.

NGF serves many vital roles in the body

NGF, one of several naturally-occurring proteins in the body that are known as neurotrophins, is responsible for transmitting and modulating pain signals from the joints and it is also responsible for repairing and protecting the nerves throughout the body.

Nerve growth factor is synthesized and secreted by a variety of cells in the body, including those involved in immune functions and structural cells. NGF serves several important roles but overall it is a protein involved in embryo development and regulates the growth, maintenance, and survival of neurons in the central and peripheral nervous systems. It is also involved in a wide range of homeostatic functions, including wound and muscle repair and in pain sensation.

NGF is a neurotrophic factor that helps neurons develop and survive, especially sensory neurons that transmit touch, temperature, and pain.

NGF binds to receptors on the surface of neurons, which initiates signaling pathways that control the neuron's growth, differentiation, and survival.

NGF plays a significant role in protecting neurons from damage and degeneration, which is particularly important in conditions like Alzheimer's disease and peripheral neuropathies.

NGF promotes the regeneration of damaged neurons, aiding in the recovery from injuries and neurodegenerative diseases.

NGF plays a critical role in the regulation of both innate and acquired immunity. In acquired immunity, NGF is produced by the Thymus as well as CD4+ T cell clones, inducing a cascade of maturation of T cells under infection.

NGF may play a critical role in the maintenance and survival of pancreatic beta cells.

So why would anyone want to block NGF? Most doctors and veterinarians say that's a TERRIBLE idea!

What can you do if your pet took Librela/Solensia?

A class action lawsuit has recently been filed against the drug maker. The suit alleges misrepresentations about Librela by manufacturer Zoetis that the treatment is safe and effective for dogs.

If your pet has experienced an adverse reaction to LIBRELA/BERANZA OR SOLENSIA contact Zoetis and report ALL of the side effects.



The most important thing you can do to get these drugs recalled and to hold Zoetis accountable is to report your pet’s adverse event and to update any previously filed reports if your beloved pet has since lost their life.

Call Zoetis to update them with your details using your case number. They are required to report to the FDA within 15 days of receiving a report. You can follow-up with the FDA to be sure they have, or report directly to FDA yourself.

Zoetis

Email: supportUS@zoetis.com

Phone: 1-888-963-8471 Option 2

https://www.zoetisus.com/product-support/vmips/contact-vmips

FDA

Email: AskCVM@fda.hhs.gov

Phone: 1-888-FDA-VETS (1-888-332-8387)

https://www.fda.gov/animal-veterinary/report-problem/how-report-animal-drug-and-device-side-effects-and-product-problems

According to the cases, FDA has received more than 3,800 reports of side effects concerning Librela through the end of last year. The European Database of Suspected Adverse Drug Reaction Reports presently contains nearly 20,000 reports of adverse events linked to Librela, the majority of which are classified as “systemic disorders,” the suit adds.

When will enough be enough?!

