Pet owners, beware! FDA-Approved Drug Linked to Severe Health Issues and Fatalities in Pets
Uncover the Risks and Protect Your Furry Friends from Potential Harm
  
Jennifer Smith, PhD
172
Gritstone Bio Files for Bankruptcy Despite Securing Government Vaccine Contract
How does a company that was awarded a government contract of over $400 million go bankrupt just one year later?
  
Jennifer Smith, PhD
3
The Pandemic Touched Everyone's Life
Every story matters: It is time for every individual to share their story
  
Jennifer Smith, PhD
5

September 2024

Florida Health Department Leads the Way in Public Health and Warns Against mRNA Boosters
The state surgeon general recommends providers staying up-to-date on current LITERATURE related to COVID-19 "vaccines"
  
Jennifer Smith, PhD
3
A Facebook Group Removed my Vaccine Hesitancy Post as Being "Controversial"
Censorship of inconvenient truths do not make them less valid
  
Jennifer Smith, PhD
6
Discover the Truth About COVID-19 and Censorship
Exploring the Impact of Censorship, Public Health Messaging, and the Future of Trust in Healthcare
  
Jennifer Smith, PhD

August 2024

Weighing the Risks vs. Benefits of the Rabies Vaccine: Essential Insights for Informed Decisions
What You Need to Know to Make an Educated Choice About Rabies Prevention for Your Canine Companion
  
Jennifer Smith, PhD
1
The Vaccine Paradigm Extends to the Companion Animal Market
Vaccines for companion animals are a huge money maker for "animal health" companies
  
Jennifer Smith, PhD

July 2024

Pandemic vaccine hesitancy now extends to vaccines for companion animals (pets)
I am now in that camp because my fur kid was injured by the rabies vaccine
  
Jennifer Smith, PhD
18
Discussion with Steve Kirsch Founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF)
So happy to finally connect with Steve Kirsch and share my story.
  
Jennifer Smith, PhD
How Government Officials Manipulate Definitions to Suit Their Agenda
Revisiting the meaning of "Gain-of-Function" Research
  
Jennifer Smith, PhD
4

June 2024

International consortium of Researchers Embarking on Human Challenge Studies with SARS-CoV-2
Humans ARE the guinea pigs for a supposedly highly deadly virus or maybe the virus was not as deadly as it was made out to be.
  
Jennifer Smith, PhD
2
