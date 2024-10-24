Smith's Virology Blog
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Pandemic in Paradise
SARS-CoV-2 Origins
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Pet owners, beware! FDA-Approved Drug Linked to Severe Health Issues and Fatalities in Pets
Uncover the Risks and Protect Your Furry Friends from Potential Harm
Oct 24
•
Jennifer Smith, PhD
230
Share this post
Pet owners, beware! FDA-Approved Drug Linked to Severe Health Issues and Fatalities in Pets
smithvirologist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
172
Gritstone Bio Files for Bankruptcy Despite Securing Government Vaccine Contract
How does a company that was awarded a government contract of over $400 million go bankrupt just one year later?
Oct 17
•
Jennifer Smith, PhD
2
Share this post
Gritstone Bio Files for Bankruptcy Despite Securing Government Vaccine Contract
smithvirologist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
The Pandemic Touched Everyone's Life
Every story matters: It is time for every individual to share their story
Oct 10
•
Jennifer Smith, PhD
4
Share this post
The Pandemic Touched Everyone's Life
smithvirologist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
September 2024
Florida Health Department Leads the Way in Public Health and Warns Against mRNA Boosters
The state surgeon general recommends providers staying up-to-date on current LITERATURE related to COVID-19 "vaccines"
Sep 19
•
Jennifer Smith, PhD
9
Share this post
Florida Health Department Leads the Way in Public Health and Warns Against mRNA Boosters
smithvirologist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
A Facebook Group Removed my Vaccine Hesitancy Post as Being "Controversial"
Censorship of inconvenient truths do not make them less valid
Sep 10
•
Jennifer Smith, PhD
5
Share this post
A Facebook Group Removed my Vaccine Hesitancy Post as Being "Controversial"
smithvirologist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Discover the Truth About COVID-19 and Censorship
Exploring the Impact of Censorship, Public Health Messaging, and the Future of Trust in Healthcare
Sep 3
•
Jennifer Smith, PhD
2
Share this post
Discover the Truth About COVID-19 and Censorship
smithvirologist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
August 2024
Weighing the Risks vs. Benefits of the Rabies Vaccine: Essential Insights for Informed Decisions
What You Need to Know to Make an Educated Choice About Rabies Prevention for Your Canine Companion
Aug 19
•
Jennifer Smith, PhD
10
Share this post
Weighing the Risks vs. Benefits of the Rabies Vaccine: Essential Insights for Informed Decisions
smithvirologist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
The Vaccine Paradigm Extends to the Companion Animal Market
Vaccines for companion animals are a huge money maker for "animal health" companies
Aug 3
•
Jennifer Smith, PhD
10
Share this post
The Vaccine Paradigm Extends to the Companion Animal Market
smithvirologist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
July 2024
Pandemic vaccine hesitancy now extends to vaccines for companion animals (pets)
I am now in that camp because my fur kid was injured by the rabies vaccine
Jul 30
•
Jennifer Smith, PhD
17
Share this post
Pandemic vaccine hesitancy now extends to vaccines for companion animals (pets)
smithvirologist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
Discussion with Steve Kirsch Founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF)
So happy to finally connect with Steve Kirsch and share my story.
Jul 20
•
Jennifer Smith, PhD
1
Share this post
Discussion with Steve Kirsch Founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF)
smithvirologist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
How Government Officials Manipulate Definitions to Suit Their Agenda
Revisiting the meaning of "Gain-of-Function" Research
Jul 13
•
Jennifer Smith, PhD
6
Share this post
How Government Officials Manipulate Definitions to Suit Their Agenda
smithvirologist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
June 2024
International consortium of Researchers Embarking on Human Challenge Studies with SARS-CoV-2
Humans ARE the guinea pigs for a supposedly highly deadly virus or maybe the virus was not as deadly as it was made out to be.
Jun 30
•
Jennifer Smith, PhD
7
Share this post
International consortium of Researchers Embarking on Human Challenge Studies with SARS-CoV-2
smithvirologist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
© 2024 Smith Virologist
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts